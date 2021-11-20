10 emerging Norfolk artists who could be the 'next big thing'

Spring in the City by Ceara Coleman. - Credit: Ceara Coleman

Stevie Paints

Following the birth of first son, Stevie Maguire found herself making paintings to deal with the overpowering and sometimes scary feelings that came with motherhood.

She found a connection with fairy tales and folk stories, interested in the way they evoked wonder and explored our fear of the unknown. She discovered others found a connection with her sleep-deprived illustrations and describes her dark-themed work as "unapologetically whimsical".

Painter and illustrator Stevie Maguire. - Credit: Supplied by Stevie Maguire

Work by Stevie Maguire. - Credit: Stevie Maguire

Stevie's work can be found on her website: steviepaints.co.uk; Instagram: @steviepaintsartwork; or in the Norwich Art Shop located in Upper St Giles.

Jazz Owen

Norwich-based illustrator Jazz Owen explores the world of folklore and mythology. Within her work she aims to "inspire my audience to delve deeper into the curiosities, morals and meanings of life".

Magic is added to her work through mythical beasts and beings, as she is passionate to "ignite a spark of ancient lore and history that makes up a culture. Themes of astronomy and astrology are intertwined with nature to evoke an ethereal enchantment into my designs."

Illustrator Jazz Owen. - Credit: Amy Gurner

Hikey Sprites overlooking Norwich city from Kett's Heights by Jazz Owen. - Credit: Jazz Owen

Jazz's work can be found via her website jazzowen.com, via Instagram @jazzowenart, or can be purchased on her Etsy shop: JazzOwenart. Currently 10% of all sales are being donated to The Mental Health Foundation.

By.Noo

Nathalie Hammond is a Norwich-based potter who has been working with ceramics for three years.

She works with minimalist materials, colours and forms creating stoneware tableware in a muted colour palette, to showcase the natural colours of clay.

Nathalie Hammond of By Noo. - Credit: Thomas Newman

Work by Nathalie Hammond of By Noo. - Credit: Nathalie Hammond

By.Noo can be purchased or commissioned via her website bynoo.co.uk. She can also be found on Instagram @by.noo.ceramics.

Ceara Coleman

Ceara Coleman is a Norwich-based freelance illustrator and Norwich University of the Arts graduate. She has clients including Vice UK, Think! and Skinnydip.

Her work is inspired by everyday musings, comic arts and fashion illustration, created both digitally, hand-drawn, or often a combination of both.

Illustrator Ceara Coleman. - Credit: Michele Coleman

Spring in the City by Ceara Coleman. - Credit: Ceara Coleman

Ceara can be found on Instagram @cear_a_rt or via her website cearacoleman.com.

Lily Read

Lily Read is a practising jewellery designer-maker based in Norwich. Lily divides her time between making and teaching jewellery classes at Wensum Lodge in Norwich.

The visual qualities of trends such as Bauhaus, Art Deco and Constructivism play a big part in influencing her designs. Combining her with love of fashion and craftsmanship, Lily created a limited range called ‘Score and Fold’. Named after the process used to create the sculptural forms, the collection stemmed from her interest in geometry, clean lines and interlocking shapes.

Jeweller Lily Read in her studio. - Credit: Lily Read

Work by jeweller Lily Read. - Credit: Lily Read

Work by jeweller Lily Read. - Credit: Rory James

Lily's work can be found and commissioned via her Instagram @lily.read.

Joe Fear

Joe Fear is a fine-liner artist specialising in detailed works on the themes of femininity, the body, symbolism and the natural world. His work is packed with intricate details, with florals featuring heavily throughout his work.

Illustrator Joe Fear. - Credit: Joe Fear

Work by illustrator Joe Fear. - Credit: Joe Fear

Joe's work can be found via joefearillustration.co.uk, or on Instagram @joefearillustration.

Sarah Horlock

Sarah Horlock is a Norwich-based ceramicist, producing wheel thrown functional and decorative pottery, including vases, bowls and planters. Alongside this work, Sarah creates ceramic jewellery produced from paper clay.

Previously working as an archaeological air photograph interpreter and landscape archaeologist, her minimalist linear patterns and forms on her pots have been heavily influenced by the landscapes she would map from the air.

Potter Sarah Horlock in her studio. - Credit: Martin Horlock

Work by Sarah Horlock. - Credit: Sarah Horlock

Sarah’s pieces can be purchased from craft and gift shops in Norfolk including Make Holt in Holt, Giggly Goat and Atwin in Norwich and Old Harness Makers Gallery in Harleston. Her website is sarahhorlockceramics.co.uk and Instagram @sarahhorlock_ceramics.

Stellabox Designs

Haychley Webb is linocut printmaker and illustrator based in Norwich. Many of her designs centre on Norwich and Norfolk, including sculptor Alfred Hardman's lions which guard Norwich City Hall, the Norfolk Broads and the stonework on Norwich Cathedral.

Haychley teaches linocut for beginners and has recently launched a monthly linocut print subscription called the Stellabox Print Club.

Printmaker Haychley Webb. - Credit: Haychley Webb

Work by Haychley Webb. - Credit: Haychley Webb

All of Haychley's linocut prints and illustrations can be found on her website; stellabox.co.uk or via Instagram @stellaboxdesigns

Vicki Johnson

Vicki Johnson is an illustrator and printmaker inspired by flora, fauna and folklore. She also runs No.19 Shop & Studio in Norwich.

As well as screen-printing her work, Vicki works with Risograph printing, which is an eco-friendly stencil duplication process which can include fluorescent and metallic inks. Her process-led approach to illustration and use of a bright colour palette is signature to her designs.

Printer Vicki Johnson who goes by Printer Johnson. - Credit: Beverley Coraldean

Work by printer Vicki Johnson. - Credit: Vicki Johnson

Vicki's work can be found online at www.printerjohnson.com or via Instagram @printerjohnson. It can also be found at No.19 Shop & Studio on St Georges street in Norwich.

Morwenna Farrell

Morwenna Farrell is an illustrator combining her love of vintage and western and music to create wearable art for everyone, sourcing vintage pieces and small runs of environmentally friendly t-shirts and tote-bags to hand screen-print.

Her work is bold and often story-led, usually combining text and characters.

Illustrator and printmaker Morwenna Farrell. - Credit: Tom Tarling

Sourced clothing screen printed on by Morwenna Farrell with her illustrations. - Credit: Kerry Curl

You can find Morwenna easiest on Instagram @morwennafarrell_illustrations, or purchase her work on her Etsy shop.

Famous artists to have emerged from Norfolk:

John Crome (b.1768), was one of the founding members of the Norwich School of Painters and spent his career capturing Norfolk’s landscape on canvas.

Kieron Williamson came onto the art scene aged six. The Holt-based artist works with watercolours, oils and pastels.

John Sell Cotman (b.1782) was a marine and landscape painter and a member of the Norwich School of Painters alongside John Crome.

Colin Self, a draughtsman, printmaker, sculptor and painter from Rackheath, was a well-known Pop Artist best-known for his depictions of the Cold War.