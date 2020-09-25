Need a live football fix? Your guide to the best local football sides in our area

Jake Reed is Lowestoft Town's star man up front. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow Shirley D Whitlow

With ‘elite’ football not an option for supporters then perhaps it’s times you took in a game at local level. Mark Armstrong looks at your options

As uncertainty reigns over when football fans will be able to go and attend elite matches again again here is a guide to the sides in our area where you can get your live football fix.

Southern League Premier Central (Step 3)

Lowestoft Town

Ground: Crown Meadow, NR32 2PA

Next three home games: Hednesford (Sat, Sept 26), Peterborough Sports (Tues, Sept 29), Rushall Olympic (Sat, Oct 17)

Any other business: Started the season with an impressive win at Barwell in the league but disappointingly exited the FA Cup in midweek. Keep an eye out for star striker Jake Reed - he knows where the goal is.

Isthmian North (Step 4)

Dereham Town

Ground: Aldiss Park, NR20 3PX

Next three home games: Cambridge City (Tues, Sept 29), Histon (Tues, Oct 6), Coggeshall Town (Sat, Oct 24)

Any other business: The Magpies have got a great set-up at Aldiss Park. Haven’t quite got going so far this season but seems a matter of time. Toby Hilliard bangs in the goals for Adam Gusterson’s side.

Thurlow Nunn Eastern Counties Premier Division (Step 5)

Gorleston

Ground: Emerald Park, NR31 9AQ

Next three home games: Norwich United (Tuesday, Sept 29), Downham Town (Sat, Oct 10), Wroxham (Tues, Oct 13)

Any other business: A very good non-league set-up with the first team managed by Adam Gusterson. Started the season with consecutive defeats but that won’t last long. Toby Hilliard gets the goals for the Magpies.

Kirkley & Pakefield

Ground: Walmer Road, NR33 7LE

Next three home games: Stanway Rovers (Sat, Sept 26), FC Clacton (Sat, Oct 3), Walsham-le-Willows (Tues, Oct 13)

Any other business: Enjoyed a magnificent start to their league season, winning their first four games. Kyle Haylock and Cameron Russell have been superb form so far this season.

Norwich United

Ground: Plantation Park, NR13 4PL

Next three home games: Newmarket (Sat, Oct 3), Mildenhall (Sat, Oct 17), Whitton United (Sat, Oct 31)

Any other business: Well placed to challenge for promotion this season. Unbeaten so far in the league and don’t look to be suffering from losing their front line in the summer to higher clubs.

Swaffham Town

Ground: Shoemakers Lane, PE37 7NT

Next three home games: Long Melford (Sat, Sept 26), Fakenham (Sat, Oct 10), Norwich United (Tues, Oct 13)

Any other business: Four games and four defeats so far - could be a hard season for the Pedlars but manager Danny Tindall will do everything in his power to turn things around.

Thetford Town

Ground: Recreation Ground, Mundford Road, IP24 1NB

Next three home games: Mildenhall (Tues, Sept 29), Long Melford (Sat, Oct 24), Wroxham (Wed, Nov 11)

Any other business: A tough season ahead and yet to taste victory so far but have talent within their squad. Max Melanson has impressed for the Brecklanders in previous seasons.

Wroxham

Ground: Trafford Park, NR12 8SJ

Next three home games: Walsham-le-Willows (Sat, Sept 26), Kirkley & Pakefield (Tues, Sept 29), Stowmarket (Sat, Oct 10)

Any other business: Need an Norwich City fix? Head to Trafford Park. Adam Drury is assistant to manager Jordan Southgate but you will also find Grant Holt playing centre half and Simon Lappin dictating play in midfield. If that’s not enough Darren Huckerby can often be seen on the sidelines watching his son, Tom.

Thurlow Nunn Eastern Counties First Division North (Step 6)

Diss

Ground: Brewers Green Lane, IP22 4QP

Next three home games: Norwich CBS (Tues, Sept 29), AFC Sudbury Res (Sat, Oct 3), King’s Lynn Res (Sat, Oct 17)

Any other business: One win, one defeat from their two games so far. Relying on Kyle Baker to get the goals this season.

Downham

Ground: Memorial Field, PE38 9QE

Next three home games: Sheringham (Sat, Oct 3), March Town (Sat, Oct 14), Framlingham Town (Tues, Oct 17)

Any other business: Joe Jackson and Matthew Calvert have been among the goals so far this season as Downham target promotion this season. Three wins out of their first four games is a good start.

Fakenham

Ground: Daly Stadium, Clipbush Park, NR21 8SW

Next three home games: Ipswich Wanderers (Sat, Sept 26), Wisbech St Mary (Tues, Oct 6), Needham Market Res (Sat, Oct 17)

Any other business: Perfect start for the Ghosts so far this season with Ashley Jarvis and Josh Youngs the stars so far.

Yarmouth

Ground: The Wellesley Recreation Ground, NR30 1EY

Next three home games: Framlingham (Sat, Oct 3), Mulbarton Wanderers (Sat, Oct 10), Diss Town (Wedm Oct 14)

Any other business: Promising start to the season for the Bloaters. Interesting fact: Declan McAvoy, son of Alex Neil’s assistant Frankie McAvoy, plays for the east coast side.

King’s Lynn Reserves

Ground: Memorial Field, PE38 9QE

Next three home games: AFC Sudbury Res (Sat, Sept 26), Leiston Res (Sat, Oct 10), Sheringham (Sat, Oct 24)

Any other business: Linnets second string are playing their home games at Downham next year. With so much uncertainty around the first team’s start to the season they could provide a nice distraction.

Mulbarton

Ground: Mulberry Park, NR14 8AE

Next three home games: Needham Market Res (Sat, Sept 26), Sheringham (Tues, October 13), Cornard (Sat, Oct 17)

Any other business: Free-scoring side who have started the season well. Hit seven without reply in the FA Vase against Peterborough Northern Star last weekend.

Norwich CBS

Ground: The FDC. NR5 9ED

Next three home games: Downham Town (Sat, Sept 26), AFC Sudbury Reserves (Sat, Oct 17), King’s Lynn Res (Sat, Oct 31)

Any other business: Managed by the Collison brothers - two guys who certainly love their football - and it shows in the way their team plays.

Sheringham

Ground: Sheringham Rec, NR26 8WD

Next three home games: Diss Town (Sat, Sept 26), Walsham-le-Willows Sat, Oct 10), Haverhill Borough (Sat, Oct 17)

Any other business: Yet to taste victory so far this season in the league but Norwich City fans will be interested to know that former Canaries defender Matthew Halliday manages the Shannocks.