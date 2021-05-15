Linnets slide to another defeat on the road

Published: 4:59 PM May 15, 2021 Updated: 5:08 PM May 15, 2021

King’s Lynn Town’s winless run moved into double figures as they returned empty-handed from the west country.

Three-point hauls are as rare as a full subs’ bench for the Linnets nowadays – only three seats were filled, one by 50-year-old assistant manager Paul Bastock.

Lynn boss Ian Culverhouse was without Rory McAuley and Ryan Jarvis, recent returnees to first team action, as well as Ipswich loan defender Elkan Baggott, who had been on FA Youth Cup duty in midweek.

Constant changes have been the story of Lynn’s season - more recently batches of goals conceded in quick succession have also become the norm. It happed in midweek at Chesterfield and it happened again at a rain-soaked Huish Park, where Yeovil scored twice in the space of three minutes in the early stages which left Lynn always playing catch-up.

Lynn gifted Yeovil the opening goal, former Glovers player Tai Fleming playing a loose ball across the defence which was intercepted, leaving Tom Knowles to roll the ball into an empty net.

Three minutes and mistake number two later, Knowles scored again, this time with a delightful curling shot from the edge of the area. The rot had set in when Michael Gash, of all people, lost possession cheaply, allowing Yeovil to build until they found the opening.

Simeon Jackson had the ball in the net on 15 minutes after turning in a low cross from Kiwomya, but was narrowly offside.

But the former Norwich City man hauled Lynn back into the game on 23 minutes with a penalty after Michael Gyasi had been upended trying to pick up the loose ball after Jackson’s effort was blocked.

It was some reward for a good spell by Lynn, with Jackson busy up front.

Tyler Denton gave home keeper Adam Smith a scare within minutes of the restart with a left-footer from distance which whistled past the right-hand post.

Sonny Carey almost grabbed an equaliser on 70 minutes but his sliding effort was cleared off the line by Luke Wilkinson.

It was half of few chances, with Lynn perhaps dominating possession, but again missing that cutting edge at the top end of the pitch.

Yeovil sub Emmanuel Sanupe had it – and proved it five minutes from time when he slipped the ball past Richards to to seal Lynn’s fate.

Yeovil: Smith, Kelly, Wilkinson, Sass-Davies, Dickinson, Lee, Knowles, Neufville (Sonupe 78), D’Ath (Stephens 88), Reid (Quigley 71), Dagnall. Subs not used: Evans.

King’s Lynn Town: Richardson, Howard, Fleming, Callan-McFadden, Denton, Clunan, Carey, Gyasi (Babos 65), Kiwomya (Payne 65), Gash, Jackson. Sub not used: Bastock











