Jockey Hollie Doyle records a timely win at Yarmouth's Ladies' Night

There was a big crowd at Yarmouth's Ladies' Night meeting

In recent seasons, Newmarket trainer Chris Wall has been the man to follow at Great Yarmouth so it was with some relief that he saw The Corporal take the Freederm Handicap under Hollie Doyle on Wednesday evening.

Her riding success was a fitting one on what was a very well attended Ladies Night meeting at the course.

"We've been getting in a real muddle. It's so good to win here again," said Wall, landing his first winner at the track this campaign.

Returned at 11/2, The Corporal was sent through on the far side by Doyle and took the spoils by more than a length.

"He's got some potential. He ran a bit green in a strangely run race but in the end he did it well," said Wall of his three-year-old Dansili gelding.

The four-runner feature race, the Diomed Handicap, proved a comfortable success for the Mark Johnston trained Smile A Mile under James Doyle.

The gelding led from the start and although briefly challenged won as easily as an odds-on 8/15 favourite should.

It was a little tougher for another odds-on chance but 1/2 favourite Five Diamonds took the maiden fillies' race under Jim Crowley for William Haggas by holding off market rival Burning Topic in a race reduced to seven runners when Indian Sea was withdrawn after unseating Hollie Doyle in the parade ring.

John Gosden-trained runners at Great Yarmouth can never be underestimated and Godolphin newcomer Verboten delivered on debut under Nicky Mackay in the novice stakes.

Favourite Spreadsheet, after proving difficult at the start, bolted into early lead but looked like holding on until Mackay steered Verboten through on the inside to win at 11/2.

Hart Stopper, second at the course last week, gained compensation by taking the opening Lady Riders' Handicap under Hayley Turner, by the narrowest of margins.

Turner produced the 9/4 favourite late and got the Stuart Williams trained gelding home by a head, in a blanket finish.

Biggest priced winner was 14/1 Classy Cailin in the Aeropak Handicap under Shane Kelly for Peterborough-based trainer Pam Sly.

The finale went to 2/1 favourite Tone The Barone, completing a double on the night for both jockey Crowley and trainer Stuart Williams.