Great Yarmouth Town joint bosses to step down at the end of the season

Great Yarmouth joint managers, Martyn Sinclair, left, and Adam Mason will step down at the end of the season. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2017

Great Yarmouth Town joint bosses Adam Mason and Martyn Sinclair have announced they will be stepping down at the end of the season.

The Bloaters have endured a difficult season in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division and the pair have decided to step away from first team involvement at the end of the current campaign although they will be staying with the club in yet to be determined roles.

A statement on the club website said: “It is with a heavy heart that we have to announce that at the end of this season we will be resigning as first team joint managers of Great Yarmouth Town Football club.

“It has been an epic journey that has been filled with hard work and emotion but the time has come for us to have a rest.

“We agreed between us at the start of the season that this would be our last given the change in circumstances we have faced and the fact that the enjoyment has been slowly dwindling.

“There is only so much you can give to a club and we feel we have given our all. When we took over in May 2015 our objective to get the side promoted was clear for all to see but other high priority objectives existed such as restoring the reputation of the club, making finances sustainable and building for the future, we feel like we have delivered on all fronts.

“Those that understand our position as managers of this club will know that we have wide ranging roles which include much more than running the entire football side such as bringing in sponsorship, fundraising, and being active committee members. It's been tiring. We have seen so many good times in recent seasons that will live long in the memory.

“We have introduced standard practices which will continue to give foundation to our club. We have supported local charities and the community and one of the most rewarding things had been the delivery of 'Football First' which via an alliance with Sport England, The Bread Kitchen and Premier Sport saw the football club contribute to improved employability to over 36 young people.

“Whilst there will always be difficult periods without doubt the good times have outweighed the bad times during our reign as managers.

“We have prided ourselves on youth development in our time at the club and have given so many opportunities to the clubs young players that we see as the future.

“We have seen 54 under 18 players given 1st team debuts and 76 for players under 20 in our 4 seasons.

“Those numbers talk for themselves nobody can say we didn't give youth a chance, hopefully those lads embrace the opportunity we have given them and will be entertaining us in seasons to come.

“We will be staying on in senior club roles still to be determined to ensure the remit we started continues and we will be actively involved in the appointment of the next management team.

“This season of course is far from over, we will all be doing all we can to keep the club in the Premier Division in our final three games.”