Wymondham rugby trio snapped up by top professional clubs

Published: 1:18 PM April 12, 2021

Jake Garside, pictured left, has signed for Northampton Saints where he joins full-back Tommy Freeman, right, another former Wymondham RFC player - Credit: Wymondham RFC

A Norfolk rugby club is celebrating after three products of their youth system are set to join some of the biggest teams in the country.

Jake Garside, Will Hobson and Billy Evans were teammates in Wymondham Rugby Club's Spartans squad, winning minis and youth trophies across the region.

Six years later, and now aged 18, all three are off to professional clubs with Mr Garside joining Northampton Saints and Mr Hobson off to Harlequins, both in the Premiership.

And Mr Evans will be joining the academy at top Championship side Ealing Trailfinders in the suburb of London.

Jake Garside when he was an under 7s player at Wymondham - Credit: Wymondham RFC

Neil Davies, under 18s coach at Wymondham, said: "It’s just a brilliant achievement for all three and reflects not just their talent but all the work they’ve put into the game. We couldn’t be more proud of them."

Mr Garside, who plays as a scrum-half, stayed with the Norfolk club until he was signed by Saints' junior academy. He returned to help coach Wymondham's under 8s side this month.

Jake Garside in action with Wymondham U16s - Credit: Wymondham RFC

He said: "Billy and Will have always been big lads and as one of the smallest in the squad it wasn’t much fun being tackled by them - which is probably why I put a lot of effort into learning to run round them."

Mr Hobson left Wymondham when he went to boarding school, while Mr Evans still plays for the club's Colts.

Will Hobson at U13 level with Wymondham - Credit: Bill Smith/Wymondham Rugby Club

Saints’ coach Will Parkin said: “Jake’s athleticism – specifically his speed – is seriously impressive, so hopefully he can continue to develop in that area. He is a skilful No.9 too, with his delivery and variety of kicking really standing out.

“I’m excited to see how good he can be within a full-time environment.”

Billy Evans at U13 level with Wymondham RFC - Credit: Bill Smith/Wymondham Rugby Club

Both Mr Garside and Mr Hobson are part of England's under 18 training set-up and will join three other Wymondham graduates in the Premiership, with Will Evans at Harlequins, Tommy Freeman at Saints and Ollie Ashworth at Leicester Tigers.

They have both signed professional contracts with their new clubs and are in the respective senior academies.

Norfolk has a history of producing elite rugby players, most notably former North Walsham and Holt Rugby Club brothers Ben and Tom Youngs.