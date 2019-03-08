Wymondham win at West Norfolk to clinch promotion from London 3EC

Wymondham line up for a team photograph after clinching promotion at West Norfolk on Saturday Picture: CLUB Archant

Wymondham clinched promotion from London 3EC when they recorded an excellent 41-29 win at fourth placed West Norfolk in their final game of the season.

James Knight touches down for North Walsham during an impressive win over HAC Picture: HYWEL JONES James Knight touches down for North Walsham during an impressive win over HAC Picture: HYWEL JONES

They leapfrogged morning leaders Ely, who completed their fixtures the previous week, while Holt also won to seal second place and a play-off match.

Wymondham quickly moved ahead with tries from Charlie Delaney and Ethan Holmwood. West hit back before Wymondham scored the try of the game, with the ball going through several pairs of hands before Darren Wilson sprinted in from 40 metres. Luke Beales then dived into the corner, giving the visitors a comfortable half-time lead.

Wymondham went further ahead early in the second half through Eli Greaves but then lost Greaves to a yellow card and West scored three times out wide to reduce the arrears to 29-31. However Greaves scored a second try on his return to ease the nerves and Alex Kelsall then broke clear to score under the posts to end any doubts. Greaves was given a red card with two minutes to go following a second technical offence.

Holt won 17-7 at Woodbridge to seal a promotion play-off against East London from London Three Essex at Bridge Road on Saturday.

Roydon Miller goes over for North Walsham during their final home match of the season in London 1N Picture: HYWEL JONES Roydon Miller goes over for North Walsham during their final home match of the season in London 1N Picture: HYWEL JONES

Holt went ahead late in the first half when Bruce van Poortvliet broke blind from a ruck to feed winger Tom Goose who beat two defenders in a superb 40 metre dash to the line, with Oli Jaggard’s impressive kick making it 7-0.

Woodbridge equalised with a quick tap and go early in the second half but Holt finally moved ahead again with a well struck penalty from Jaggard. A late try saw Holt close the game out, with top scorer and captain Ashley Woods making no mistake from a five metre scrum.

Fakenham secured fifth place by winning 62-5 at Ipswich YM. Murray Tindall and Jordi Walker both recorded hat-tricks while Josh Gee scored two tries and Brett Stolworthy and Lloyd Marshall one apiece. Marshall added six conversions.

There was a try fest at Thetford, who beat Wisbech 77-43, while Crusaders saw off Thurston 50-12 at Little Melton.

Norwich's star man Adam Huggins in full flight during his side's comprehensive win over Harlow at Beeston Hyrne Picture: ANDY MICKLETHWAITE Norwich's star man Adam Huggins in full flight during his side's comprehensive win over Harlow at Beeston Hyrne Picture: ANDY MICKLETHWAITE

London 1N

North Walsham rounded off their home campaign in fine style against the Honourable Artillery Company.

An outstanding second half, in which they scored 33 points without reply, guided the Vikings to a 52-10 win.

They scored within a minute, Roydon Miller bounding over to complete a move he had started on halfway and Matt Hodgson converting. HAC replied with a penalty before the hosts doubled their score as Jake Duffield made a half break and quick hands took the ball to Joe Milligan who evaded three defenders.

Lachlan Brown-Bates made it 19-3 following a 40 metre run by Will Swart before a converted try from Laurence Anfo-Whyte kept the visitors in it.

Two minutes after the break Dan Smith sliced through the middle in a well worked move, Hodgson making the third of his seven conversions. Eight minutes on and it became 33-10, Milligan getting his second after Ryan Oakes had ripped the ball out of a tackle.

A good spell from HAC was ended by James Knight scoring after a long run by Jim Riley and as the Vikings poured forward Will Minchin scored two tries to end a memorable half.

It was another tough afternoon for Diss who went down 55-0 at Ruislip in what was their 24th defeat in 25 games.

London 2NE

Norwich ended the season in fourth place following a 40-0 win over Harlow, who were relegated as a result.

They went ahead through a Rob Micklethwaite interception, with Theo Elliott landing the first of his five conversions. Dave Micklethwaite then dropped on the ball from a five metre scrum before man-of-the-match Adam Huggins cut a superb line through the centre to touch down. It was 26-0 at the break as Rob Micklethwaite stretched the lead after a long pass from his brother.

The second half started with a superb solo try from Huggins down the right wing and Norwich managed one more score when Dave Micklethwaite again touched down from a five metre scrum.

Southwold went down 33-0 at play-off chasing Stowmarket. Their man-of-the-match was Jonah Cunningham who made three stunning line breaks and had to stand in at hooker for three quarters of the game.

Eastern Counties

Beccles secured the Shield title and promotion with a game to spare when they won 24-7 at nearest rivals Hadleigh, with Kauri scoring two tries and Barrett also crossing.

Norwich Union lost an eventful home game against Newmarket 41-45 with tries from Simon Pitcher, Callum Slaughter, Martyn Webb, Ben Bond-Webster and a penalty try and Lloyd Davis and Alex Sinclair adding points with kicks.

Despite a lacklustre performance North Walsham Raiders clinched the Plate title with a 33-31 win at Ipswich II. Tries came from Nathan Bensley, Sivo Jokini (2), Eroni Tuimoala and Greg Wills, with four conversions from Dan Goodrich.

Holt II rounded off a successful season under captain Tommy Rathleff with a 61-5 win over Watton to secure the EC2N title. Their tries came from Nick Harding (3), Dan Ilsley, Blake

Collings, Barney Gill, Craig Utteridge, Mark Sergeant, Will Allen, Sam Flanagan and Harry Graham.