Wymondham Ladies triumph in Norfolk County Cup final

A goal either side of half time saw Wymondham Ladies crowned Norfolk Women’s County Cup champions after a 2-0 win over Mulbarton Belles in a dramatic match at Carrow Road.

It also saw Wymondham clinch a magnificent treble, having already won the ERWFL Premier League and the ERWFL League Cup in an historic season.

The match was played out in front of a record crowd for the Norfolk Women’s Cup final – 959.

Norfolk Division One runaway champions Mulbarton were the first to settle and probe the Wymondham defence, with keeper Chloe Pearce saving comfortably from Atlanta Griffith in the first few moments.

Wymondham’s lone striker Hannah Waters had passed a late fitness test to start, but, unable to continue, was replaced by Laura Nicholls on the half-hour mark with the substitute making an immediate impression.

Fed through by player of the match Katie Knights, Nicholls slotted past the advancing Mulbarton keeper Cara Anderson to open the scoring on 32 minutes.

The goal opened up the match, played before vocal support for both teams, and saw further chances for both teams.

Second goal scorer Natasha Youngs celebrating victory for Wymondham Ladies - Credit: Matthew Usher

Wymondham emerged from the break on the front foot with a number of early attacks before a sublime left-wing cross from Chelsea Clarke was volleyed in at the far post by Natasha Youngs on 51 minutes.

Despite the setback, Mulbarton continued to press forward and create chances, however, Fran Catchpole almost made it three for Wymondham when clean through. Despite a slip, keeper Anderson recovered brilliantly to push the effort away for a corner and keep Mulbarton in the game.

As the match edged to a finale, referee Andrew Wilson reached for his yellow as the tackles flew in, as a tenacious Mulbarton side pressed the Wymondham backline, which held firm and secured victory in the closely-fought contest.

Player of the Match, Wymondham's Katie Knights - Credit: Matthew Usher

It was a second successive final loss for Mulbarton, who had beaten Norwich City at the quarter-final stage of this year’s competition, but demonstrates what a major force the team has become in women’s football in the county.

Wymondham, meanwhile, move on to play at Tier 4 in the National League next season, having proved the outstanding side in the county and across East Anglia this season with an historic treble, won by a compact and unified 20-strong squad assembled by manager Alex Guy and his coaching staff.



