Wymondham gearing up for national touch rugby weekend
PUBLISHED: 13:06 06 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:06 06 June 2019
Archant
Wymondham Rugby Club are hosting a national touch rugby tournament at the weekend, with hundreds of players set to converge on their new Barnard Fields ground.
The action kicks off on Saturday morning with the third round of the England Development Touch Series, which will see mixed teams from across the country going head-to-head.
On Sunday there will separate tournaments for men and women, with competitors once again looking for points in their challenge for national success.
Both competitions were sold out some time ago, with around 350 players set to take to Wymondham's recently laid pitches on each day to play an increasingly popular version of the game. Action gets under way at 10am and spectators are welcome, with admission free.
Organisers Norwich Rebels, based at Eaton Park, will be looking to make an impact in their local event, as will hosts Wymondham, with a number of players who took part in the recent Touch World Cup in Malaysia set to display their skills.