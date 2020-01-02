Gallery

Wymondham 10K: Hundreds of runners start new year in style as Tripp and Watkinson taste success

Action from the start of the Wymondham 10K on New Year's Day. Picture: Sonya Duncan Archant 2020

Nearly 700 runners shrugged off the excesses of the festive season to take part in the Wymondham 10K on New Year's Day.

Alex Tripp took first place at the Wymondham 10K. Picture: Sonya Duncan Alex Tripp took first place at the Wymondham 10K. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Suffolk athlete Alex Tripp took victory with a new personal best of 31:46, well ahead of any of his rivals. Deestriders' Steve Hayes was second in 32:54 with Kirk Bagge, now competing for the City of Norwich AC after recently leaving Wymondham AC, third in 34:12 - a new PB.

Wymondham AC's Juliette Watkinson, who won the Sportlink Grand Prix Series last year, won the women's event as she broke 38 minutes for the first time, coming home in 37:43.

Charlotte Neale (North Norfolk Beach Runners) was second in 38:10, taking two seconds off her personal best set at least year's event, whilst Lauren Howe (CoNAC) was third in 38:15 (new PB).

A total of 662 runners took part in the event, organised by Wymondham AC.

Juliette Watkinson set a new personal best at first lady at the Wymondham 10K. Picture: Sonya Duncan Juliette Watkinson set a new personal best at first lady at the Wymondham 10K. Picture: Sonya Duncan


































































































































































































































































































































































































































































