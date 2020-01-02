Search

Advanced search

Gallery

Wymondham 10K: Hundreds of runners start new year in style as Tripp and Watkinson taste success

PUBLISHED: 11:22 02 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:44 02 January 2020

Action from the start of the Wymondham 10K on New Year's Day. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Action from the start of the Wymondham 10K on New Year's Day. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Archant 2020

Nearly 700 runners shrugged off the excesses of the festive season to take part in the Wymondham 10K on New Year's Day.

Alex Tripp took first place at the Wymondham 10K. Picture: Sonya DuncanAlex Tripp took first place at the Wymondham 10K. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Suffolk athlete Alex Tripp took victory with a new personal best of 31:46, well ahead of any of his rivals. Deestriders' Steve Hayes was second in 32:54 with Kirk Bagge, now competing for the City of Norwich AC after recently leaving Wymondham AC, third in 34:12 - a new PB.

Wymondham AC's Juliette Watkinson, who won the Sportlink Grand Prix Series last year, won the women's event as she broke 38 minutes for the first time, coming home in 37:43.

Charlotte Neale (North Norfolk Beach Runners) was second in 38:10, taking two seconds off her personal best set at least year's event, whilst Lauren Howe (CoNAC) was third in 38:15 (new PB).

A total of 662 runners took part in the event, organised by Wymondham AC.

Juliette Watkinson set a new personal best at first lady at the Wymondham 10K. Picture: Sonya DuncanJuliette Watkinson set a new personal best at first lady at the Wymondham 10K. Picture: Sonya Duncan

































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Most Read

Parents’ heartbreak as baby dies at six months

Felicity-Jane Mina Eva Eagle, who has died at just six months old. Picture: Courtesy of Abbie Jackson

Man in hospital after fire destroys thatched cottage roof

The cottage on The Street in Halvergate which was damaged by fire on New Year's Day 2020. Picture: Sophie Wyllie

Four under investigation still as probe continues into Norwich brothel

The house on Spencer Street in Norwich. Photo: Dan Grimmer

‘Same old waffle’: trains cancelled on day of ticket price rises

Trains between Norwich and London were cancelled as rail fare increases came into force. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Game over for Patrick Roberts at Norwich City

Manchester City loanee Patrick Roberts is on the way at Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Most Read

No wonder Debenhams is closing stores if this is their new policy

Debenhams isn closing stores in the region. Pic: Archant

Norwich shopping street set to lose its ‘tired and outdated’ 1970s canopies

The canopies in St Stephens Street are to be refurbished. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Man in 20s dies in crash

Police are on the scene at the A1145 in Great Massingham near King's Lynn where a car and van have collided. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Drink-driver rolls car 30 minutes into New Year

Police arrested a driver on suspicion of drink driving just before 12.30pm in King's Lynn. Picture: King's Lynn Police

Car crashes into house in early hours of New Year’s Day

A house has been damaged by a car following an incident in Gloucester Way in Thetford. Photo: Simon Parkin

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Parents’ heartbreak as baby dies at six months

Felicity-Jane Mina Eva Eagle, who has died at just six months old. Picture: Courtesy of Abbie Jackson

Historic wall that collapsed into park to be rebuilt

The Nunnery Wall next to Diss Park shortly after it collapsed. Picture: Simon Parkin

Sixteen new homes set to replace former town workhouse - if council agrees

Plans to demolish a former 18th century workhouse and care home to build more than a dozen new homes are set for approval. Pictured, St Michael's Hospital, Aylsham. Photo: Antony Kelly

Still time to have your say on new dog control orders

Lound Lakes. Three PSPOs are being proposed to ensure dogs are kept on leads in Herringfleet Hills, Lound Lakes and Charsfield churchyard. Picture: James Bass

Takeaway given zero hygiene rating bounces back with new score

Mega Munch in Norwich, on Magdalen Road. Photo: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists