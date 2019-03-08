Grant Holt at the double in Wroxham's FA Vase 'replay'

Justice was done as Wroxham swept aside White Ensign 5-2 in the FA Vase.

The Yachstmen had been denied on Saturday when, leading 3-0, the second round tie, at Great Wakering Rovers' Burroughs Park, was abandoned because of a floodlight failure.

But they got off to a perfect start in the 'replay' when Charlie Clarke put them ahead after just two minutes.

The visitors levelled on 26 minutes through Jake McWee, but were soon behind again, Shaun Taylor scoring on 33 minutes.

Former Norwich City striker Grant Holt then produced some Premier League quality when he fired home from the edge of the area just three minutes after the break to put Wroxham 3-1 ahead. Holt scored again on 55 minutes and Taylor got his second before the visitors grabbed a second through Brett Munyard to make it 5-2.