Search

Advanced search

Kick off your collection Kick off your collection

Grant Holt at the double in Wroxham's FA Vase 'replay'

PUBLISHED: 21:47 06 November 2019 | UPDATED: 21:53 06 November 2019

Archant

Justice was done as Wroxham swept aside White Ensign 5-2 in the FA Vase.

The Yachstmen had been denied on Saturday when, leading 3-0, the second round tie, at Great Wakering Rovers' Burroughs Park, was abandoned because of a floodlight failure.

You may also want to watch:

But they got off to a perfect start in the 'replay' when Charlie Clarke put them ahead after just two minutes.

The visitors levelled on 26 minutes through Jake McWee, but were soon behind again, Shaun Taylor scoring on 33 minutes.

Former Norwich City striker Grant Holt then produced some Premier League quality when he fired home from the edge of the area just three minutes after the break to put Wroxham 3-1 ahead. Holt scored again on 55 minutes and Taylor got his second before the visitors grabbed a second through Brett Munyard to make it 5-2.

Most Read

Large queues expected as new H&M opens

The new H&M which opens in King's Lynn on Thursday, November 7 Picture: Chris Bishop

New restaurant to open in Norwich’s Royal Arcade

Norwich's Royal Arcade. Pic: Archant

Hit-and-run driver careers into garden, smashes into cars - then speeds away

Emma Wilder's damaged car on The Street in Ringland after a driver crashed into it and drove off Picture: Emma Wilder

Pub landlord with riot helmet ‘driven out’ by violent customers

Paul Trevitt, landlord at the Three Tuns in Bungay. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Police cordon in place on busy Norwich road

Police on Dereham Road in Norwich following an incident. Picture Facebook/RussellStCommunityAreaResident'sAssociatioCommittee

Most Read

EastEnders’ Phil Mitchell spotted at seafood restaurant

Steve McFadden, who plays Phil Mitchell in EastEnders, was spotted in Wells-next-the-Sea where he visited Wells Crab House. Picture: Victoria Pertusa/PA

Two men stabbed in fight outside shop

Two men were stabbed after a fight broke out near the Norwich Shopper off Dereham Road. PIcture: Dominic Gilbert

Police cordon in place on busy Norwich road

Police on Dereham Road in Norwich following an incident. Picture Facebook/RussellStCommunityAreaResident'sAssociatioCommittee

Teen killed in crash on A47

A teen was killed in a crash on the A47 at Swaffham. Picture Google.

Classic Ford Sierra Cosworth sells for £80,000

The Cosworth which made £80,000 at auction in King's Lynn Picture: Guy Snelling

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Hit-and-run driver careers into garden, smashes into cars - then speeds away

Emma Wilder's damaged car on The Street in Ringland after a driver crashed into it and drove off Picture: Emma Wilder

Nick Conrad chosen as Conservative candidate in Broadland

Former BBC Radio Norfolk presenter Nick Conrad wants to be the Conservative candidate for Broadland in the general election. Pic: Nick Butcher.

Grant Holt at the double in Wroxham’s FA Vase ‘replay’

New restaurant to open in Norwich’s Royal Arcade

Norwich's Royal Arcade. Pic: Archant

Large queues expected as new H&M opens

The new H&M which opens in King's Lynn on Thursday, November 7 Picture: Chris Bishop
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists