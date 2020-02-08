Search

Holt and Sutton the heroes as Wroxham stun high-fliers in FA Vase

PUBLISHED: 18:47 08 February 2020 | UPDATED: 18:47 08 February 2020

Grant Holt, right, in action for Wroxham against Stowmarket Picture: Brittany Woodman

Grant Holt, right, in action for Wroxham against Stowmarket Picture: Brittany Woodman

Archant

The names of a pair of legendary Norwich City strikers loomed large as Wroxham beat Stowmarket 2-0 to earn themselves a place in the quarter-finals of the FA Vase.

Action from Wroxham's FA Vase game against Stowmarket Picture: Brittany Woodman

It was Grant Holt who scored one and set up the second for the Yachtsmen - but it was Ollie Sutton, son of Chris, whose goalkeeping heroics kept Wroxham in the game.

The Yachtsmen had the best of the first half against a Stowmarket side who are running away with the Eastern Counties Premier League. Wroxham - who are bang in the chase for second spot in the league - had done their homework, restricting the visitors to one shot in the opening stanza.

Neither keeper was properly tested, but the second half was a different story.

The visitors came out all guns blazing, but Wroxham's defence held firm and kept them at bay.

Action from Wroxham v Stowmarket Picture: Brittany Woodman

Sutton kept out a bullet header from Stowmarket's Josh Mayhew just before the hour mark, and minutes later ex-Ipswich midfielder Dean Bowditch couldn't quite believe it as Sutton brilliantly tipped over his effort from 20 yards.

But the game turned on a red card on 68 minutes, when Charlie Clarke was tripped in the area and Tom Bullard was shown his second yellow. Up stepped Holt - and he sent in a rocket from 12 yards to put Wroxham ahead.

Clarke almost teed up Holt for a second, but at the other end sub Matt Blake had only Sutton to beat, but saw the keeper touch his shot on to a post and gratefully accept the striker's weak follow-up effort.

The visitors threw everything at Wroxham, but the game was sealed in time added on. Keeper James Bradbrook came lout of his area to clear a loose ball, but sent it straight to Holt. The former Canary could have tried a speculative long-range shot, but opted for the far more sensible alternative, and slipped it through to Shaun Taylor, who took more than one look across at the linesman before slotting it past Bradbrook, sparking wild celebrations.

Trafford Park was packed for the game against Stowmarket Picture: Brittany Woodman

