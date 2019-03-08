Search

Former Norwich City striker helps Wroxham ease past Kirkley & Pakefield in FA Cup

PUBLISHED: 22:16 14 August 2019 | UPDATED: 22:21 14 August 2019

Grant Holt bagged a brace in Wroxham's 3-2 win over Kirkley & Pakefield on Wednesday night. Picture: Archant

Former Norwich City striker Grant Holt was at the double to help Wroxham see off Kirkley & Pakefield 3-2 in their FA Cup extra preliminary round replay last night.

FA Cup extra preliminary round

Wroxham 3 Kirkley & Pakefield 2

Shaun Taylor opened the scoring early on for the Yachtsmen before Holt scored from the spot after being pulled down in the penalty area.

Kirkley gave themselves a lifeline through Nathan Russell but Holt restored Wroxham's two-goal advantage before the break with a fine header.

Kirkley rallied in the second half and pulled a goal back through Anthony Cox but they were reduced to 10 men three minutes from time when Kyle Haylock was given his marching orders for a dangerous challenge on Simon Lappin.

Wroxham will now face Stamford at home in the preliminary round on Saturday, August 24 at Trafford Park. Jordan Southgate's side take on FC Clacton in their first league outing of the season on Saturday whilst Kirkley are without a game.

