Wroxham’s ‘match of the day’ off after coronavirus concerns

Wroxham's big game against Stowmarket Town is off Picture: Archant

Wroxham’s big game against Stowmarket Town this weekend is off.

As you may have read Saturday's game has been postponed due to a confirmed coronavirus case at Whitton. Stowmarket played Whitton on Tuesday night so for safety reasons the game at Trafford Park will be rescheduled. We are currently looking at refunds for tickets purchased. — Wroxham FC (@The_Yachtsmen) October 8, 2020

The Yachtsmen were due to host the Suffolk side at Trafford Park in the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division, but the game was called off because of a confirmed coronavirus case at Whitton – a team Stowmarket played on Tuesday night.

Third-placed Kirkley & Pakefield have a trip to Newmarket Town, but it is the second qualifying round of the Vase that dominates the programme.

First Division leaders Fakenham Town – who put 10 past Wisbech St Mary in midweek – will fancy their chances at Premier strugglers Swaffham Town, while the same might be said of Downham Town, who travel to Premier side Gorleston.

Thetford, without a point from their opening five league games, have a tough task at home to Norwich United, who are second in the table and have scored eight goals in their last two outings.

Struggling Sheringham will be looking for their first win of any sort this season when Walsham Le Willows head to north Norfolk.

Great Yarmouth Town and Mulbarton Wanderers meet again at The Wellesley after a 1-1 league draw last month while Norwich CBS are away to March Town United.

In the First Division North, King’s Lynn Town Reserves face visiting Leiston Reserves while Diss go to Haverhill Borough.