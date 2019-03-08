Search

Advanced search

Wroxham make it two wins out of two in Thurlow Nunn League

PUBLISHED: 22:03 20 August 2019 | UPDATED: 22:03 20 August 2019

An aerial due during last Saturday's match between Godmanchester Rovers and Gorleston Picture: DAVID HARDY

An aerial due during last Saturday's match between Godmanchester Rovers and Gorleston Picture: DAVID HARDY

Archant

Wroxham made it two wins out of two in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division on Tuesday evening when they beat Kirkley and Pakefield 3-1 at Trafford Park.

The Yachtsmen, who once again had ex-Canary Grant Holt leading their attack, turned in an impressive performance against the Royals, with goals from Harley Black, Ryan Miles and Shaun Taylor sealing the points.

You may also want to watch:

Holt almost scored with an audacious long range effort that brought a fine save out of visiting keeper Adam Rix before the visitors pulled one back near the end.

Thetford Town slipped to their fourth defeat in league matches when they were beaten 3-1 at home by Godmanchester Rovers.

The visitors already had the points in the bag by the time Dylan Edge got on the scoresheet for Town in the 71st minute.

Gorleston's match against Swaffham Town was postponed because of floodlight issues at Emerald Park.

Most Read

‘Devoted’ grandparents killed following head-on smash with HGV lorry on A47

Roy Grainger and his wife Michele (pictured) were killed on Thursday, August 15, after they were involved in a head-on crash with a HGV lorry on the A47 near Wisbech. Picture: Terry Harris / NEWSAIR

WATCH: ‘No one was stopping’ - woman left bleeding after fall on busy city centre street

A group of passers-by including a waste lorry driver, Justin Brown (inset) stopped to help an elderly woman left bleeding after losing her footing on Queens Road in Norwich. Picture: Jessica Frank-Keyes

Man found with extreme child pornography dodges jail

David Saunders appeared at Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Four arrested on suspicion of human trafficking after police discover brothel

The house on Spencer Street in Norwich. Photo: Dan Grimmer

Car overturns on busy A47 roundabout

Emergency services are on the scene at Longwater roundabout. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

‘This is not Marbella’ - Noisy hotel party ‘spoils’ musical show and upsets residents

The Gorleston Makes Music final at the town's bandstand was reportedly disrupted by a function at the Cliff Hotel. Picture: Helen Jackson

Butcher given zero food hygiene rating after fridges turned off overnight and jars left open

The store is closed with milk, drinks and olives in chillers. Picture: Archant

Investors owed £25m after holiday park crash will only get £1.3m back

A luxury lodge at Norfolk Park which was owned by Dream Lodge Group Picture: GREGG BROWN

‘Devoted’ grandparents killed following head-on smash with HGV lorry on A47

Roy Grainger and his wife Michele (pictured) were killed on Thursday, August 15, after they were involved in a head-on crash with a HGV lorry on the A47 near Wisbech. Picture: Terry Harris / NEWSAIR

Four arrested on suspicion of human trafficking after police discover brothel

The house on Spencer Street in Norwich. Photo: Dan Grimmer

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Devoted’ grandparents killed following head-on smash with HGV lorry on A47

Roy Grainger and his wife Michele (pictured) were killed on Thursday, August 15, after they were involved in a head-on crash with a HGV lorry on the A47 near Wisbech. Picture: Terry Harris / NEWSAIR

Photographer killed in crash died of ‘severe injuries’ to heart, inquest hears

Charles and Elizabeth Handy at the Acorns photographic exhibition in the Corn Hall, Diss. Photograph Simon Parker

‘We are fighting for them’ – Points mean prizes for Norwich City’s midfield maestro

Moritz Leitner played a starring role as Norwich City beat Newcastle Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Range Rover crashes into house

A car crashed into a building on Gorleston High Street on Tuesday (August 20). Picture: Joseph Norton.

Four arrested on suspicion of human trafficking after police discover brothel

The house on Spencer Street in Norwich. Photo: Dan Grimmer
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists