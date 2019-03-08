Wroxham make it two wins out of two in Thurlow Nunn League

An aerial due during last Saturday's match between Godmanchester Rovers and Gorleston Picture: DAVID HARDY Archant

Wroxham made it two wins out of two in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division on Tuesday evening when they beat Kirkley and Pakefield 3-1 at Trafford Park.

The Yachtsmen, who once again had ex-Canary Grant Holt leading their attack, turned in an impressive performance against the Royals, with goals from Harley Black, Ryan Miles and Shaun Taylor sealing the points.

Holt almost scored with an audacious long range effort that brought a fine save out of visiting keeper Adam Rix before the visitors pulled one back near the end.

Thetford Town slipped to their fourth defeat in league matches when they were beaten 3-1 at home by Godmanchester Rovers.

The visitors already had the points in the bag by the time Dylan Edge got on the scoresheet for Town in the 71st minute.

Gorleston's match against Swaffham Town was postponed because of floodlight issues at Emerald Park.