Nick Earl and Jo Andrews take victories at record-breaking race three of Wroxham 5K series

Action from race three of the Wroxham 5K Series. Picture: Total Race Timing Archant

City of Norwich AC athlete Nick Earl took victory in race three of the Wroxham 5K series on Wednesday night in a stunning time of 14:37.

Earl's time represents an on the road personal best for the 34-year-old, who is back in the county visiting family, as he now works in Melbourne as a Climate Scientist.

Another strong field was on show making for some close racing and some very fast times for the spectators. Earl took victory with a fine performance as he closes in on the course record of 14:11, set by Paul Evans.

The runner up spot was decided by a close sprint finish with Scott Greeves (CoNAC) taking the honours in a time of 15:03 and Raphael De Bonnieres (Athletic Club Tassin) taking third spot with a 15:04.

In the ladies' race another close finish was had for first place with Jo Andrews for Bungay Black Dog taking the honours with a 17:36 and runner up going to Samantha Lines of Waveney Valley with a time of 17:38. Rounding off the top three was junior runner Hattie Reynolds from North Norfolk Harriers with a great time of 17:46.

Norwich Road Runners also laid on pacers for the evening helping a number of runners achieve new personal bests. Just under £300 was also raised by the club's Social Committee with the proceeds going to the Benjamin Foundation.

Race director Jodie Causer was very happy with how all the races had gone, but highlighted Wednesday as the slickest that the race team operated, proof that teamwork and consistency makes the organising a smooth operation.

"We have increased the participant capacity and broken the record of finishers race on race this year," said Ms Causer, after seeing a record-breaking 811 finishers complete the race. "Amending the course has made for some fast finishers really showing that we are moving this race up a level, its popularity is staggering for a 'local' 5k event."

She also expressed her thanks to all of the club's volunteers and hardworking individuals privately, without whom the races wouldn't take place. The use of a traffic management company also made things much easier with the roads and Jon Beverly at Total Race Timing has been outstanding with managing the timing, even if he only has 14 minutes to move his equipment from the start to the finish.

Dates for the next year's series will be announced towards the end of the year but for now the club has a small break from race organising before gearing up for the Ringland Half Marathon on March 1, 2020.

Men

Overall

1. Nick Earl 00:14:37.1 (City of Norwich AC)

2. Scott Greeves 00:15:03.2 (City of Norwich AC)

3. Raphael De Bonnieres 00:15:03.8 (Athletic Club Tassin)

MU40

1. Jack White 00:15:25.6 (City of Norwich AC)

2. Matthew Jeffries 00:15:39.5 (Waveney Valley AC)

3. Tyler Bilyard 00:15:50.0 (Great Yarmouth & District AC)

M40-44

1. Dominic Blake 00:16:08.6 (Reepham Runners)

2. Neil Adams 00:16:16.4 (North Norfolk Beach Runners)

3. Matthew Thrower 00:17:22.9 (Renegade Runners)

M45-49

1. Lawrence Wade 00:16:45.7 (City of Norwich AC)

2. Tony Mccallum 00:17:14.8

3. Matt Stone 00:17:23.9 (Bure Valley Harriers)

M50-54

1. Steven Carruthers 00:18:05.4 (Waveney Valley AC)

2. Jonathan Baxter 00:18:06.6 (City of Norwich AC)

3. Tony Witmond 00:18:08.0 (North Norfolk Beach Runners)

M55-59

1. John Moore 00:17:30.1 (Norfolk Gazelles RC)

2. Peter Shackleton 00:18:47.9

3. Kevin Vaughan 00:19:02.9 (Thetford AC)

M60-64

1. Robert Cheverton 00:18:22.7 (Lowestoft Road Runners)

2. Nigel Lambert 00:19:31.7 (Wymondham AC)

3. Nicholas Eley 00:19:44.9 (Coltishall Jaguars RC)

M65-69

1. Michael Persich 00:23:06.2

2. Graham Cox 00:23:29.5 (Bure Valley Harriers)

3. Howard Tully 00:23:34.5

M70+

1. Kenneth Bowman 00:20:42.4 (Coltishall Jaguars RC)

2. Neil Anderton 00:23:55.7 (Dereham Runners AC)

3. Sam Weller 00:25:21.9 (North Norfolk Beach Runners)

MJ

1. Danny Adams 00:16:00.5 (City of Norwich AC)

2. Joseph Smith 00:16:27.7 (Bungay Black Dog RC)

3. James Price 00:16:44.4 (City of Norwich AC)

Women

Overall

1. Jo Andrews 00:17:36.6 (Bungay Black Dog RC)

2. Samantha Lines 00:17:38.8 (Waveney Valley AC)

3. Hattie Reynolds 00:17:46.5 (North Norfolk Harriers AC)

FU40

1. Charlotte Neale 00:17:48.7 (North Norfolk Beach Runners)

2. Juliette Watkinson 00:18:14.9 (Wymondham AC)

3. Autumn Hales 00:18:36.7 (Bure Valley Harriers)

F40-44

1. Louise Paterson 00:20:54.1 (Bure Valley Harriers)

2. Sarah Stubbs 00:21:22.6 (City of Norwich AC)

3. Eleanor Stevens 00:21:57.9 (City of Norwich AC)

F45-49

1. Caroline Houghton 00:19:45.9 (Norwich Road Runners)

2. Sabina Spence 00:20:42.9 (Bure Valley Harriers)

3. Vicky Quantrill 00:20:54.7 (Great Yarmouth Road Runners)

F50-54

1. Louise Hurr 00:20:49.4 (Norfolk Gazelles RC)

2. Elly Young 00:21:03.5 (Coltishall Jaguars RC)

3. Lucy Campbell 00:22:33.5 (Norfolk Harriers)

F55-59

1. Catherine Henery 00:21:03.6 (City of Norwich AC)

2. Dianne Bird 00:24:02.7 (Unaffliaited)

3. Helen Hagon 00:24:27.1 (North Norfolk Beach Runners)

F60-64

1. Anne Ellen 00:22:15.7 (Norfolk Gazelles RC)

2. Gail Hardingham 00:23:42.7 (Bure Valley Harriers)

3. Bobbie Sauerzapf 00:26:19.5 (Bungay Black Dog RC)

F65-69

1. Jane King 00:26:13.5

2. Anne Graveling 00:26:23.6

3. Heather Hollister 00:26:43.5

F70+

1. Elizabeth Letzer 00:28:07.4 (North Norfolk Beach Runners)

2. Jennifer Burfoot 00:28:36.0 (Norfolk Gazelles RC)

3. Eva Osborne 00:28:54.8 (Wymondham AC)

FJ

1. Ellie Taylor 00:18:34.4 (City of Norwich AC)

2. Connie Easter 00:18:43.4 (City of Norwich AC)

3. Holly Bunn 00:18:50.1 (City of Norwich AC)

Clubs

Male JR

City of Norwich AC 1 (00:49:34.8)

00:16:00.5 Danny Adams

00:16:44.4 James Price

00:16:50.0 Jeya Kandola

North Norfolk Harriers AC 1 (00:52:26.6)

00:17:21.4 Billy Life

00:17:30.4 Sam Cooper

00:17:34.9 Henry Jonas

North Norfolk Harriers AC 2 (00:54:38.3)

00:17:36.4 Joshua Keeble

00:18:20.4 Rudy Haywood

00:18:41.6 Toby Stewart

City of Norwich AC 2 (00:54:53.0)

00:17:30.1 Toby Nelson

00:18:33.4 Zak Houghton

00:18:49.6 Connor Gowing

Male U40

City of Norwich AC 1 (00:45:05.9)

00:14:37.1 Nick Earl

00:15:03.2 Scott Greeves

00:15:25.6 Jack White

City of Norwich AC 2 (00:49:31.2)

00:16:14.0 Sam Todd

00:16:31.7 Sam Kenmore

00:16:45.6 Will Simm

Wymondham AC 1 (00:50:47.3)

00:16:21.4 David Roy

00:16:35.9 Kirk Bagge

00:17:50.1 Nick Kent

North Norfolk Beach Runners 1 (00:51:26.8)

00:16:46.6 Finlay Swanson

00:17:14.9 James Warner Smith

00:17:25.3 Chris Parker

Male O40

Norwich Road Runners 1 (00:52:23.9)

00:17:25.0 Marc Coles

00:17:26.2 Alastair Leckie

00:17:32.8 Marc Evans

City of Norwich AC 1 (00:52:25.3)

00:16:45.7 Lawrence Wade

00:17:33.0 Glen Richardson

00:18:06.6 Jonathan Baxter

North Norfolk Beach Runners 1 (00:53:24.9)

00:16:16.4 Neil Adams

00:18:08.0 Tony Witmond

00:19:00.6 Dean Howard

Norwich Road Runners 2 (00:53:33.2)

00:17:33.9 Mat Porter

00:17:53.5 Chris Bullock

00:18:05.9 David Houghton

Female JR

North Norfolk Harriers AC 1 (00:57:14.4)

00:17:46.5 Hattie Reynolds

00:19:27.6 Grace Buchanan

00:20:00.4 Rosie Dickety

City of Norwich AC 1 (00:56:07.8)

00:18:34.4 Ellie Taylor

00:18:43.4 Connie Easter

00:18:50.1 Holly Bunn

City of Norwich AC 2 (01:00:20.6)

00:19:28.9 Memphis Symonds

00:20:22.7 Millie Adams

00:20:29.1 Alice Daniels

North Norfolk Harriers AC 2 (01:03:41.2)

00:21:12.9 Esme Jonas

00:21:14.2 Elana Lloyd-Edwards

00:21:14.2 Abbi McCallum

Female U40

Wymondham AC 1 (00:58:16.4)

00:18:14.9 Juliette Watkinson

00:19:38.4 Lucy Tyler

00:20:23.2 Claire Kent

Norwich Road Runners 1 (00:58:45.1)

00:18:58.9 Jessica Behan

00:18:59.4 Alicia Lacey

00:20:46.9 Becky Willett

Bure Valley Harriers 1 (01:00:05.7)

00:18:36.7 Autumn Hales

00:20:17.3 Amy Balaam

00:21:11.9 Hannah Stone

North Norfolk Beach Runners 1 (01:01:06.3)

00:17:48.7 Charlotte Neale

00:21:32.4 Caroline Dickens

00:21:45.3 Natalie Drake

Female O40

Norwich Road Runners 1 (01:04:10.2)

00:19:45.9 Caroline Houghton

00:22:04.2 Kelly Parry

00:22:20.2 Nicola Hill

City of Norwich AC 1 (01:04:24.0)

00:21:03.6 Catherine Henery

00:21:22.6 Sarah Stubbs

00:21:57.9 Eleanor Stevens

Coltishall Jaguars RC 1 (01:04:46.6) 00:21:03.5 Elly Young

00:21:31.9 Vicky Tovell

00:22:11.3 Sonja White

Bure Valley Harriers 1 (01:05:19.6)

00:20:42.9 Sabina Spence

00:20:54.1 Louise Paterson

00:23:42.7 Gail Hardingham