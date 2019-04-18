Norwich Road Runners offering local elite runners places for Wroxham 5K Series

Search

18 April, 2019 - 12:37
Action from last year's Wroxham 5k series. Photo: Rachel Miller

Action from last year's Wroxham 5k series. Photo: Rachel Miller

Rachel Miller

Norwich Road Runners are offering a limited number of places to local elite runners for their Wroxham 5K Series.

The club adopted the same approach for the Ringland Half Marathon last month as they seek to support the region's top runners.

The first race in the series, which is targeted by many runners looking to post a fast 5K time, takes place on Wednesday, May 15. The two other races take place on June 12 and July 3.

Male runners must be able to run a 5K time of 16:15 or better on the road whilst females must be able to post a time of 18:15 or better. All applicants must be able to provide evidence they can attain these times in the last 18 months.

Any applicants must email contact@norwichroadrunners.com by 6pm on the Sunday before each race in the series (May 12, June 11 and June 30).

Successful applicants will be notified by the Tuesday before the race. There is no need to enter online as entry will be arranged on the evening of the race.

