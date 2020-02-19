Search

Advanced search

Wroxham 1 Dereham Town 5: Magpies march into Norfolk Senior Cup final

PUBLISHED: 22:09 19 February 2020 | UPDATED: 22:09 19 February 2020

Toby Hilliard scored a hat-trick in Dereham's win over Wroxham. Picture: Alan Palmer Photography

Toby Hilliard scored a hat-trick in Dereham's win over Wroxham. Picture: Alan Palmer Photography

Archant

Norfolk Senior Cup holders Dereham cruised into the final as they tore Wroxham apart in the first half.

Dereham went in front when Rhys Logan's deep cross found Matty Castellan, who rose well at the far post to head home and give his side an 11th minute lead.

In the 15th minute it was a repeat performance as Hipperson sailed down the left winning another corner. Again Logan delivered the ball over the Wroxham keeper and this time Toby Hilliard headed home to extend Dereham's lead.

As they threatened once more skipper David Hinton lifted the ball beyond the Yachtsmen's defence to Hilliard who dragged a In the 27th minute Wroxham came close to reducing the deficit when Grant Holt produced a fine low cross from the right towards Charlie Clarke who looked set to net from close range but keeper Elliot Pride made a crucial save.

However, Dereham increased their lead with a magnificent goal in the 34th minute. After a patient build up involving Hinton and Hipperson the ball was played inside by Logan to Adam Hipperson who struck a superb 20-yard drive into the roof of the net giving keeper Sutton no chance.

Dereham made it four before the break when Hipperson played a perfect ball down the left flank to Hilliard who rounded Sutton and coolly slotted home his second goal of the night in the 42nd minute.

You may also want to watch:

Wroxham reduced the deficit with a wonderful strike in the 64th minute. Harley Black crossed from the right and the ball dropped at the far post to substitute Jerry Dasalou who drilled home a superb diagonal drive.

Dereham sealed the game in the 78th minute with Logan's cross from the right being fumbled by keeper Sutton to Hilliard who made no mistake from close range to complete his hat-trick.

Dereham deservedly progressed to the final where they will meet the UEA at Carrow Road.

Wroxham: O Sutton, W Hill, J Keeley, S Lappin, M Gee, C Skipper, C Clarke (R Oakley 79th min), H Black, G Holt, T Henery (R Miles 58th min), S Taylor (J Dasalou 59th min). Subs not used: H Manning, T Doddsworth.

Dereham: E Pride, D Frary, O Murphy, R Linford, T Snapkauskas, M Castellan, R Logan, A Smith(N Stewart 76th min), T Hilliard (R Crisp 76th min), D Hinton (L Johnson 85th min), A Hipperson. Sub not used: C Dickerson.

Referee: R Head

Attendance: 323

Most Read

Caroline Flack’s family releases powerful message she wrote days before she died

Caroline Flack's family has released a powerful message the Norfolk TV presenter wrote days before she died. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Matt Crossick.

Police and paramedics tried to save Caroline Flack’s life, inquest hears

The inquest has opened into the death of Caroline Flack. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire

Concerns growing over missing woman

Clare Kerrison, 48, from The Street in Old Costessey, who has been reported missing. Picture: Norfolk Police

Taxi company collapses into administration

A fleet of cabs from Anglia Taxis pictured in 2006. Photo: Bill Darnell.

‘It’s not dead but ...’ - fresh doubts over Wetherspoon coming to town

An aerial image of North Walsham, taken by John Fielding from his microlight aircraft. Picture: John Fielding

Most Read

Caroline Flack’s family releases powerful message she wrote days before she died

Caroline Flack's family has released a powerful message the Norfolk TV presenter wrote days before she died. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Matt Crossick.

Two Norwich chefs plan to take over historic pub

Micawber's and the chefs; Andy Rudd and Roger Hickman, who plan to take it over. Pic: Archant/Newman Associates.

‘We’d bring back tadpoles in jam jars’ - Caroline Flack’s fond memories of growing up in Norfolk

Caroline Flack at her book signing in Norwich in 2015. Picture: Denise Bradley

Police called and meeting evacuated in night of chaos at town council

Police at an Attleborough Town Council meeting. Photo: Bethany Wales

Police and paramedics tried to save Caroline Flack’s life, inquest hears

The inquest has opened into the death of Caroline Flack. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Concerns growing over missing woman

Clare Kerrison, 48, from The Street in Old Costessey, who has been reported missing. Picture: Norfolk Police

Police and paramedics tried to save Caroline Flack’s life, inquest hears

The inquest has opened into the death of Caroline Flack. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire

WEBBER: City chief has a warning for the vultures

Sporting director Stuart Webber insists there were no bids for any of Norwich City's prized assets in the transfer window Picture: Tony Thrussell/Archant

Concern for Norfolk man missing since Valentine’s Day

Norfolk Police are appealing for help to trace this man, Adam Harvey, who has been missing since Friday, February 14. Picture: Norfolk Police.

‘Justin was a pioneer’: City icon Fashanu inducted into football hall of fame

Justin Fashanu
Drive 24