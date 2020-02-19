Wroxham 1 Dereham Town 5: Magpies march into Norfolk Senior Cup final

Toby Hilliard scored a hat-trick in Dereham's win over Wroxham. Picture: Alan Palmer Photography Archant

Norfolk Senior Cup holders Dereham cruised into the final as they tore Wroxham apart in the first half.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dereham went in front when Rhys Logan's deep cross found Matty Castellan, who rose well at the far post to head home and give his side an 11th minute lead.

In the 15th minute it was a repeat performance as Hipperson sailed down the left winning another corner. Again Logan delivered the ball over the Wroxham keeper and this time Toby Hilliard headed home to extend Dereham's lead.

As they threatened once more skipper David Hinton lifted the ball beyond the Yachtsmen's defence to Hilliard who dragged a In the 27th minute Wroxham came close to reducing the deficit when Grant Holt produced a fine low cross from the right towards Charlie Clarke who looked set to net from close range but keeper Elliot Pride made a crucial save.

However, Dereham increased their lead with a magnificent goal in the 34th minute. After a patient build up involving Hinton and Hipperson the ball was played inside by Logan to Adam Hipperson who struck a superb 20-yard drive into the roof of the net giving keeper Sutton no chance.

Dereham made it four before the break when Hipperson played a perfect ball down the left flank to Hilliard who rounded Sutton and coolly slotted home his second goal of the night in the 42nd minute.

You may also want to watch:

Wroxham reduced the deficit with a wonderful strike in the 64th minute. Harley Black crossed from the right and the ball dropped at the far post to substitute Jerry Dasalou who drilled home a superb diagonal drive.

Dereham sealed the game in the 78th minute with Logan's cross from the right being fumbled by keeper Sutton to Hilliard who made no mistake from close range to complete his hat-trick.

Dereham deservedly progressed to the final where they will meet the UEA at Carrow Road.

Wroxham: O Sutton, W Hill, J Keeley, S Lappin, M Gee, C Skipper, C Clarke (R Oakley 79th min), H Black, G Holt, T Henery (R Miles 58th min), S Taylor (J Dasalou 59th min). Subs not used: H Manning, T Doddsworth.

Dereham: E Pride, D Frary, O Murphy, R Linford, T Snapkauskas, M Castellan, R Logan, A Smith(N Stewart 76th min), T Hilliard (R Crisp 76th min), D Hinton (L Johnson 85th min), A Hipperson. Sub not used: C Dickerson.

Referee: R Head

Attendance: 323