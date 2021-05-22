Battling Linnets finish away campaign with a defeat

Published: 4:57 PM May 22, 2021 Updated: 6:18 PM May 22, 2021

Battling King’s Lynn Town completed their away campaign with defeat in an eight-goal cracker at the Racecourse Ground.

The Linnets have won just three away games, the last one at Eastleigh in January and are now winless in their last 11 games.

But the trip to Wales means there is light at the end of the tunnel – just two home games remaining before this tortuous season is finally brought to an end and the focus is firmly on a new campaign under, hopefully, normal conditions.

Lynn boss Ian Culverhouse brought in Ross Barrows, who has been absent on furlough since March, and gave Alex Babos a start, with Alex Kiwomya and Simeon Jackson back on the bench.

Lynn keeper Theo Richardson made a brilliant early double save, first keeping out a shot by Jordan Davies and then excelling when he prevented Jordan Ponticelli netting the rebound.

Lynn were under a lot of pressure in the early stages, but grew into the game. Michael Gash should have done better than head over from a Tyler Denton corner and Michael Gyasi forced keeper Rob Lainton into a full length save as Lynn responded well.

But then an awkward bouncing ball was handled by Rob Howard in the area – and Luke Young didn’t waste his opportunity from 12 yards.

The lead lasted just three minutes, with Sonny Carey firing a brilliant free-kick into the top right corner.

The complexion of the game changed when Lynn central defender Kyle Callan-McFadden went off injured, forcing Culverhouse to change from three at the back to a flat back four and a diamond midfield.

Lynn struggled to adjust and Davies put the hosts ahead again with a gem of a free-kick on 35 minutes.

Gold Omotayo made it 3-1 just before half-time and Lynn faced another uphill battle, but they gave themselves a fighting chance on 58 minutes when Simeon Jackson knocked in the loose ball after Gash’s effort had been saved by Lainton.

Richardson kept Lynn in it with a superb save from Fiacre Kelleher’s close-range header, but Ponticelli’s header made it 4-2.

Jackson pulled one back, again picking up the pieces when a Carey shot was blocked and again Lynn were back in with a shout.

But on 83 minutes Omotayo headed in a corner and it was game over - finally.

Wrexham now need just one more win to guarantee themselves a place in the play-offs - on this evidence they will need a lot more quality to engineer a return to the Football League.

Wrexham: Lainton, Hall-Johnson (Jarvis 70), Vassell, Pearson, Kelleher, Green, Harris (French 70), Young, Davies, Omotayo, Ponticelli (Angus 80). Subs not used: Dibble, Marsh-Brown.

King’s Lynn Town: Richardson, Howard, Fleming, Callan-McFadden (Jackson 27), Barrows, Denton, Clunan, Carey, Babos (Payne 90), Gyasi (Kiwomya 58), Gash. Subs not used: Bastock.