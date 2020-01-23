Gallery

On top of the world, again - Forrest powers to women's singles final victory at Potters

Julie Forrest lifts the trophy as she celebrates winning the women's singles final at the World Indoor Bowls Championships at Potters Resort Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Julie Forrest battered Janice Gower into virtual submission with a performance of sublime brilliance as she repeated her Women's Singles victory of 12 months ago at the World Indoor Championships at the Potters Resort.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Janice Gower, right, congratulates Julie Forrest winning the women's singles final at Potters Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Janice Gower, right, congratulates Julie Forrest winning the women's singles final at Potters Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Hawick 51-year-old may have scraped over the line in the first set, after nearly losing a five-shot advantage, but she took control of the portable blue rink with such magnificence and poise that the match ended three ends early as she steamed off into the distance to hold an unassailable lead.

Her 8-7 15-3 victory duly swept her to her second crown and amid the euphoria of collecting another Langham Glass trophy, she was already training her sights on a third straight title.

"I waited 16 years to reach my first final and now I've won two back to back, it's unbelievable," she said.

"And I have to say, I rather like coming here now.

Julie Forrest, in red, and Janice Gower are a picture of concentration Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Julie Forrest, in red, and Janice Gower are a picture of concentration Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

"I'm going to give it a wee try again next year and see what happens.

"I felt really good out there today and I was quite impressed with how I played in the second set."

For Gower, reaching her first-ever world final, it was a sobering experience, but she gave full credit to her conqueror.

She said: "I was delighted to reach my first final, which was a big achievement, but Julie was relentless - she was outstanding."

The crowd enjoy the women's singles final Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The crowd enjoy the women's singles final Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The clash of the former Open Singles champions went Mark Dawes' way, with the 2018 winner knocking out 2014 hero Darren Burnett 11-5 6-5.

Dawes started as he meant to go on, collecting a full house on the very first end, and from there on in, Burnett was always playing catch-up, as 4-0 soon became 10-0. The Scot restored some pride late on, but not enough to slide 1-0 behind.

The second set went down to the last end, with Dawes laying two. Burnett fired, twice, was off target and the Lancashire man went through.

In the morning match, surprise internet sensation Nick Brett booked his place in the last eight with a 9-5 7-7 victory over local ace Mervyn King.

Julie Forrest in action Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Julie Forrest in action Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Footage of an incredible shot by Brett during his Open Pairs final win alongside Greg Harlow moment went viral on social media.