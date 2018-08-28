Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now

Late drama as Marshall and Foster claim fourth pairs title at Potters

PUBLISHED: 18:25 21 January 2019

Paul Foster (left) and Alex Marshall have won the World Pairs title for the fourth time Picture: STEVE ADAMS

Paul Foster (left) and Alex Marshall have won the World Pairs title for the fourth time Picture: STEVE ADAMS

STEVE ADAMS 2017

Paul Foster and Alex Marshall won the 2019 Just World Indoor Bowls Pairs Championship for the fourth time yesterday after defeating Greg Harlow and Nick Brett 8-6, 13-13 in a remarkable final at Potters Resort.

The Scottish partnership, who had not won since 2013, defeated the 2014 winners after an incredible bowl from Marshall to tie the second set and secure the title.

Foster and Marshall are widely regarded as the best pairing on the portable rink and it is strange that they have had to wait so long for a fourth title.

Winning four of the opening five ends of the final gave the Scots the advantage, including a count of three on the fourth end.

Brett found himself a double down with last bowl in hand and despite hitting a narrow target, the jack sprung off the side of the rink where he dropped the unfortunate treble on the re-spot.

The English pairing put a run together of three consecutive ends but it was Foster and Marshall who took the set 8-6.

The second set was a high-scoring affair, taking just four ends to replicate the same scoreline as the first set.

Foster really found his range, assisting in two counts of four, but Harlow and Brett responded well by collecting two trebles in the opposite direction.

A run of 10 shots in four consecutive ends gave Harlow and Brett a 13-8 lead, before they dropped a further treble on the eighth end to create a tense finish.

But it was Marshall who had the final say, turning the shot bowl away and staying with precision accuracy to tie the second set 13-13 and secure victory.

“I felt I struggled today with my performance but I’m glad I saved the best until last,” Marshall said.

“It’s a great feeling to win a world championship and I’ve got to thank Paul for such an outstanding performance – it’s one of the best ever displays that I’ve seen in a pairs final.”

Harlow added: “Paul and Tattie (Marshall) played great and are deservedly the world champions.

“I thought it was a top quality game all the way through and we could have possibly even pinched both sets ourselves.”

Harlow beat Australian qualifier Brendan Egan 11-6, 9-5 in a morning singles match.

Today sees the final of the Mixed Pairs (1pm), with Helen Carman and Nick Brett taking on Ellen Falkner and Rob Paxton. The match is been screened live on BBC 2.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Debris from Prince Philip crash being sold on eBay for £65,000

Broken glass and car parts on the side of the A149 near to the Sandringham Estate where the Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a road accident. Picture John Stillwell/PA Wire.

Veeno closes after less than four months of trading

Wine cafe Veeno will become the second outlet at Castle Mall's Timberhill Terrace. Picture: Mark Shields.

The Gull Inn review: Crowd-pleasing dishes - just don’t order the burger

The Gull cottage pie Credit: Louisa Baldwin

Claims Norwich has ‘ground to a halt’ as county Conservatives look to seize back powers over traffic work

Norfolk County Council wants to take back powers for highways and traffic work in Norwich . Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Man in his 20s seriously injured after being hit by motorbike

A crash that left a pedestrian with serious injuries after a collision with a motorbike saw Victoria Road closed for hours. Picture: Eyyup Dincer

Most Read

Debris from Prince Philip crash being sold on eBay for £65,000

#includeImage($article, 225)

Veeno closes after less than four months of trading

#includeImage($article, 225)

The Gull Inn review: Crowd-pleasing dishes - just don’t order the burger

#includeImage($article, 225)

Claims Norwich has ‘ground to a halt’ as county Conservatives look to seize back powers over traffic work

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man in his 20s seriously injured after being hit by motorbike

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Former Norwich City player goes on trial over alleged Mercy sex assault

Norwich City 2006/7 team pics, Robert Eagle Photo: Simon Finlay Copy: For: EDP/EEN Sport EDP pics © 2006 (01603) 772434

Veeno closes after less than four months of trading

Wine cafe Veeno will become the second outlet at Castle Mall's Timberhill Terrace. Picture: Mark Shields.

Two Norwich Airport flights diverted

Norwich Airport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Former soldier, 20, drowned in ditch after taking cocaine and ketamine

An inquest determined James Cossey drowned following a rave in Somerleyton last year. Photo courtesy of Angus Ives.

Driver of Aston Martin caught speeding at 119mph on A11 has ‘no excuse’ for ‘temporary lapse into old habits’

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists