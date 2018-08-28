Chestney claims impressive win to set up showdown with Anderson

Jamie Chestney is through to the second round of the singles in the Just 2019 World Indoor Bowls Championship at Potters Resort Picture: ARCHANT

Fakenham-born Jamie Chestney powered his way into the second round of the Just 2019 World Indoor Bowls Singles Championship after making light work of Essex’s James Rippey.

Rippey, a sponsor’s wildcard choice, adapted well to the portable rink at the Potters Resort and collected a count of two on the opening end with a perfect six-inch jack trail.

But it was Chestney who turned on the pressure to secure a comfortable 10-4 victory in the first set.

Chestney, 32, was drawing well and collected a crucial full count on the third end to put him in control.

Rippey played weight with his final bowl of the end when trying to reduce the deficit but an unfortunate connection took all of his bowls away to leave Chestney with the four shots.

Rippey kept the opening exchanges of the second set close, levelling the score at 4-4 after four ends of play.

But Chestney strung together a run of four consecutive ends, including two doubles, to replicate the first set scoreline.

Chestney will face ninth seed Stewart Anderson in the second round after he also secured a straight sets victory in his opening match.

Anderson, 33, faced his Scottish compatriot Colin Walker, who returned to the rink shortly after his narrow pairs semi-final defeat to Paul Foster and Alex Marshall.

Anderson started well and showed many of the qualities that saw him win the Scottish International Open just two months ago.

Consistent drawing has always been Anderson’s forte and in his performance against Walker this was no exception.

Time after time he piled on the pressure and was good value for his 12-6, 9-8 victory.

Five-time champion Paul Foster, meanwhile, will breathe a sigh of relief after his tie-break victory over 29-year-old Welshman Damian Doubler.

Foster took the first set on a final end shoot-out but Doubler, who is no stranger to the portable rink having reached the final of the pairs in 2017, battled his way to a convincing 8-2 win in the second set. But it was Foster whose experience showed in the tie-break to progress to the second round where he will face either Les Gillett or Paul Coleman.