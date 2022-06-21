Norfolk star Williamson makes smooth progress at Hunstanton

Norfolk golfer Amelia Williamson is through to the knock-out stages of the Women’s Amateur Championship after finishing two-under-par for the opening 36 holes.

Williamson progressed with relative ease at Hunstanton Golf Club, adding a second-round 75 to her opening score of 69. That leaves the Sheringham Golf Club member in the last 64 of the international R&A tournament, which has been won by a long line of stars, including Georgia Hall and current AIG Women’s Open champion Anna Nordqvist.

The championship now continues under match play format and concludes with a 36-hole final on Saturday.

Williamson has never been beyond the last 32 before, but is hoping to change that this week at the superb north Norfolk links.

Amelia Williamson plays from the bunker on the 18th at Hunstanton - Credit: RushmerPR

Williamson, who is 22 on Thursday, said: “It's exciting. Qualifying in first or 64th, it's like a clean slate now. The past two days, it's done.

“I've had decent form since last August in my final year at Florida State University. Today wasn't necessarily the best but it was good enough. I did what I had to do.

“I like links golf. I don't get to play it much when I'm back out in America. It's always a treat to come here. Wind, rain, anything, I still enjoy playing golf around here and the challenge that it provides.”

Williamson, whose family home is in Hevingham, admits victory would be a huge deal. This week’s winner will be given an entry into the AIG Women’s Open at Muirfield, the US Women’s Open, the Amundi Evian Championship – and, by tradition, an invite to compete at Augusta National Women’s Amateur Championship.

Williamson added: “It would mean a lot. I'm planning on turning pro next kind of springtime. So to be able to play the tournaments and privileges which come with winning this before I turn pro would give me a lot of experience leading up to the time that I do turn professional.

“But you kind of have to look at it step by step. There's no point getting ahead of yourself and thinking about all the things which could happen if you win, until you actually win.”

Frustration for Bawburgh's Amy Taylor on the 15th green at Hunstanton - Credit: RushmerPR

With play heading into the evening, Amy Taylor drifted beyond the cut-line. The Bawburgh golfer opened up with a decent 72 but as putts stubbornly refused to drop she finished at five-over-par for her two rounds.



