Lakenham Lionesses hit back to seal an impressive win

Alana Carpenter touches down for Lakenham Hewett Ladies during their win over Chelmsford at Hilltops Picture: RICHARD POLLEY Archant

Lakenham Lionesses staged a superb second half fightback to beat Chelmsford Bluebirds at Hilltops.

The home side were trailing 12-0 early in the second half but then scored five tries, three of which were converted by Lauren Halliwell, to turn the game on its head.

Chelmsford managed the only try of a tight first half and soon added a converted second after the break - but then it was all Lakenham.

Constant pressure finally told when Jenna Ray darted over the line and the deficit was reduced to just two points when captain Sophie Bambridge offloaded to new hooker Jasmine Donovan who burst through to score.

No 8 Dani Pluckrose forced the ball over to put Lakenham ahead and further tries followed from Jasmine Collins and Alana Carpenter, in her first season of senior rugby.

Chelmsford scored a last minute try to reduce the deficit - but by then the game was won.

The Lionesses train at Hilltops, Swardeston from 7pm on Tuesday evenings.