King's Lynn skipper Lambert helps GB to victory ahead of trip to Wolverhampton

Robert Lambert riding for Team GB Picture: Taylor Lanning Archant

King's Lynn race their third successive away Premiership meeting when they make the trip to Wolverhampton on Monday night (7.30pm).

It's a busy week for the Poultec Stars who travel to Belle Vue on Thursday before heading home to the Adrian Flux Arena to face Poole next Monday.

Club owner Keith Chapman admits it's a tough fixture list for the side - but one they can handle.

"Wolverhampton is always a tough place to go and the boys will have to be on top form," he said.

"But we're on a good run of form and hopefully we can go to Monmore Green and get something from the meeting."

Chapman has also congratulated skipper Robert Lambert on a solid display for Great Britain, who won their knockout stage of the Monster Energy FIM Speedway of Nations on Saturday.

They head straight to Russia in July as meeting winners with Lambert scoring six in support of world champion Tai Woffinden and Craig Cook. Former Stars man Niels-Kristian Iversen also qualified with Denmark.

Said Chapman: "Robert has done a solid job and he doesn't let GB down whenever they call on him. And with my chairman's hat on at the British Speedway Promoters' Association I congratulate GB on winning the meeting and qualifying for the final."

Lambert comes up against American sensation Becker, in his first season with Wolves, who top-scored for his team on Saturday.

Becker said: "I'm enjoying my racing right now and I'm pleased with how things are going. I'm pleased to be with Wolverhampton and hopefully we can go on a winning run now, but we know every meeting is tough in the top league here in England."

Scott Nicholls retains his place in the Wolverhampton side with Jacob Thorssell not yet ready for a return to UK racing after a winter injury. And the rider replacement facility continues to operate for Nick Morris who is recovering from a wrist injury.

Wolverhampton: Sam Masters, Kyle Howarth, Scott Nicholls, Nick Morris R/R, Rory Schlein, Ashley Morris, Luke Becker.

King's Lynn: Robert Lambert, Lewis Kerr, Ty Proctor, Erik Riss, Thomas Jorgensen, Michael Palm Toft, Kasper Andersen.