Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now

King's Lynn skipper Lambert helps GB to victory ahead of trip to Wolverhampton

PUBLISHED: 14:46 12 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:46 12 May 2019

Robert Lambert riding for Team GB Picture: Taylor Lanning

Robert Lambert riding for Team GB Picture: Taylor Lanning

Archant

King's Lynn race their third successive away Premiership meeting when they make the trip to Wolverhampton on Monday night (7.30pm).

It's a busy week for the Poultec Stars who travel to Belle Vue on Thursday before heading home to the Adrian Flux Arena to face Poole next Monday.

Club owner Keith Chapman admits it's a tough fixture list for the side - but one they can handle.

"Wolverhampton is always a tough place to go and the boys will have to be on top form," he said.

"But we're on a good run of form and hopefully we can go to Monmore Green and get something from the meeting."

Chapman has also congratulated skipper Robert Lambert on a solid display for Great Britain, who won their knockout stage of the Monster Energy FIM Speedway of Nations on Saturday.

You may also want to watch:

They head straight to Russia in July as meeting winners with Lambert scoring six in support of world champion Tai Woffinden and Craig Cook. Former Stars man Niels-Kristian Iversen also qualified with Denmark.

Said Chapman: "Robert has done a solid job and he doesn't let GB down whenever they call on him. And with my chairman's hat on at the British Speedway Promoters' Association I congratulate GB on winning the meeting and qualifying for the final."

Lambert comes up against American sensation Becker, in his first season with Wolves, who top-scored for his team on Saturday.

Becker said: "I'm enjoying my racing right now and I'm pleased with how things are going. I'm pleased to be with Wolverhampton and hopefully we can go on a winning run now, but we know every meeting is tough in the top league here in England."

Scott Nicholls retains his place in the Wolverhampton side with Jacob Thorssell not yet ready for a return to UK racing after a winter injury. And the rider replacement facility continues to operate for Nick Morris who is recovering from a wrist injury.

Wolverhampton: Sam Masters, Kyle Howarth, Scott Nicholls, Nick Morris R/R, Rory Schlein, Ashley Morris, Luke Becker.

King's Lynn: Robert Lambert, Lewis Kerr, Ty Proctor, Erik Riss, Thomas Jorgensen, Michael Palm Toft, Kasper Andersen.

Most Read

Driver clocked doing 146mph on A47

Six drivers were clocked driving at over 100mph on the A47 at Terrington St John. Photo: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

‘You are what this show is all about’ - Simon Cowell praises Norfolk 89-year-old for moving vocal tribute to late wife

Norfolk's Colin Thackery appears on Britain's Got Talent (C) ITV

‘You’re not welcome here’ - angry protesters confront Katie Hopkins and Ukip members in Great Yarmouth

Katie Hopkins and the Ukip battlebus are greeted by placards and protest in Great Yarmouth Picture: Liz Coates

Everything you need to know about the Big Norfolk Sausage Bash

Coxford's Butchers are co-hosting the Big Norfolk Sausage Bash Picture: Coxford's Butchers

Pub blames smoking ban and failed B&B for closure

Martin Turver lighting up in his pub, the Dog & Partridge at East Wretham back in 2007. Photo: Bill Smith

Most Read

LIVE: Norwich City promotion celebrations

Norwich City fans gather at City Hall for the celebration parade. From left, Hayley Dunnett; Harry Abbott, six; Yvette Adcock; and Kirsty Abbott. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Case of Norfolk man who sexually assaulted teen in boot can be revealed

Ryan Malin. PIC: Norfolk Police.

Revealed: the most popular primary schools in Norfolk

St Clements Hill Primary Academy in Norwich, which opened in 2018, has only filled around one quarter of its places for the 2019/intake. Picture Victoria

Champions League shocker leaves Norwich football fans furious

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino celebrates winning the UEFA Champions League semi final but some fans were left deflated after wrongly thinking they had won tickets to the final. Photo: PA Images

‘It is such a loss’ - Debts of almost £13,000 force closure of Norfolk restaurant

A hotel and restaurant in Rollesby have closed after failing to pay debts of almost £13,000. Picture: Simon Crutchley.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Pub blames smoking ban and failed B&B for closure

Martin Turver lighting up in his pub, the Dog & Partridge at East Wretham back in 2007. Photo: Bill Smith

Linnets overcome a season full of challenges

Michael Gash wheels away after scoring Lynn's late winner Picture: Ian Burt

Culverhouse – this is simply the best!

King's Lynn Town players celebrate promotion Picture: Ian Burt

Driver clocked doing 146mph on A47

Six drivers were clocked driving at over 100mph on the A47 at Terrington St John. Photo: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

Everything you need to know about the Big Norfolk Sausage Bash

Coxford's Butchers are co-hosting the Big Norfolk Sausage Bash Picture: Coxford's Butchers
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists