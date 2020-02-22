Search

Advanced search

Witham 1 Dereham Town 1: Magpies unlucky not to take victory at Witham

PUBLISHED: 21:33 22 February 2020 | UPDATED: 21:33 22 February 2020

Adam Hipperson was on target for Dereham against Witham. Picture: Alan Palmer

Adam Hipperson was on target for Dereham against Witham. Picture: Alan Palmer

Archant

Dereham were unlucky to leave Spa Lane with only a point.

Play was scrappy in the opening minutes as the players adjusted to the blustery conditions.

In the 13th minute Rhys Logan lifted a free kick into the box with the ball coming out to Adam Hipperson whose 20-yard drive was deflected for a corner.

Witham came close in the 20th minute when Declan Nche swivelled outside the box and hit a firm wind assisted left foot drive that clipped the outside of the post.

The Magpies missed a great chance when Hipperson went on a penetrating run to the left by line before delivering a low cross that David Hinton sliced wide from close range.

Witham gained an interval lead in the 45th minute with a fortuitous goal when Liam Whipps' cross from the left lifted over keeper Elliott Pride and dropped into the net.

You may also want to watch:

Now with the wind in their favour Dereham pressed hard at the start of the second half. Manager Adam Gusterson introduced Ryan Crisp to support Hilliard up front. They won a penalty in the 60th minute when the ball struck defender Issac Nitosi's arm in the box. Adam Hipperson sent Madden the wrong way from the spot for the equaliser.

The Magpies won two corners as they began to dominate. Hipperson was fouled just outside the box as he tried to tee up a shot in the 72nd minute.

Logan curled the resultant free kick way over the top. Dereham won a corner on the right and Logan's delivery fell to Hipperson whose low drive struck Whipps and deflected into keeper Madden's arms. Hipperson then had an effort cleared off the line by Nitosi after unselfish play by Hilliard but Dereham could not find the winner they deserved.

Witham: Madden, Willis, Whipps, Smith, Nitosi, Emsden, Taylor, Nche, Kemp (West 82), Tosoni (Khayar 77), Jacobs (Bell 88). Subs: Khayar, Stewart, Deighton.

Dereham: Pride, Murphy, Dickerson, Linford (Crisp 55), Snapkauskas, Castellan, Logan, Quantrell, Hilliard, Hinton, Hipperson. Subs: Smith, Stewart, Matthews, Willis.

Referee: O Morris-Sanders

Attendance: 72

Most Read

Firm which trades on its veganism - but buys staff bacon butties

The delivery of bacon and egg baps arrives at the Ethica offices, the self proclaimed vegan digital marketing company at St Giles House. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Road completely blocked ‘for some time’ following crash

The B1149 Norwich Road, near Edgefield, towards Holt is blocked following an accident. Picture: GOOGLE STREET

Fish and chip shop named one of the best places to eat on a budget in the UK

The Grosvenor Fish Bar has been named one of the best places to eat on a budget in the country by The Times. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Body of missing woman found in river

Clare Kerrison, 48, from The Street in Old Costessey, who has been reported missing. Picture: Norfolk Police

Flames rip through holiday home as man and four dogs escape

David Wixey (right, in blue coat) looks on as firefighters work to dampen down flames at his West Runton home. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Most Read

Caroline Flack’s family releases powerful message she wrote days before she died

Caroline Flack's family has released a powerful message the Norfolk TV presenter wrote days before she died. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Matt Crossick.

Body of missing woman found in river

Clare Kerrison, 48, from The Street in Old Costessey, who has been reported missing. Picture: Norfolk Police

Concerns growing over missing woman

Clare Kerrison, 48, from The Street in Old Costessey, who has been reported missing. Picture: Norfolk Police

Two Norwich chefs plan to take over historic pub

Micawber's and the chefs; Andy Rudd and Roger Hickman, who plan to take it over. Pic: Archant/Newman Associates.

Firm which trades on its veganism - but buys staff bacon butties

The delivery of bacon and egg baps arrives at the Ethica offices, the self proclaimed vegan digital marketing company at St Giles House. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Enough is enough’ - town’s fight against motorcyclists damaging its precious forest

Chairman of Safter Thetford Action Group (STAG), Mac MacDonald, has been talking with residents who have been affected by motorbikes riding through the town and Thetford Forest. Photo: Emily Thomson

‘Life is not all about money and titles’ - Farke on his City future

Sporting Director Stuart Webber and head coach Daniel Farke have brought success to Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Firefighters tackling straw stack blaze

A straw stack has caught fire in Antingham, near North Walsham. Photo: Denise Bradley

Firm which trades on its veganism - but buys staff bacon butties

The delivery of bacon and egg baps arrives at the Ethica offices, the self proclaimed vegan digital marketing company at St Giles House. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Closure of post office would be ‘body blow’ to community, councillor claims

City councillor Sally Button encouraging people to sign a petition to see Bowthorpe post office saved. Photo: Sally Button
Drive 24