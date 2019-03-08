Gary Setchell resigns as manager of Wisbech Town

Search

PUBLISHED: 21:50 20 May 2019 | UPDATED: 21:50 20 May 2019

Gary Setchell has resigned as manager of Wisbech Town Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Gary Setchell has resigned as manager of Wisbech Town Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Gary Setchell has resigned as manager of Wisbech Town - less than a month after guiding them to safety in the East Division of the Evostik Northern Premier League.

"Not a decision that has been taken lightly but I have made the tough decision to leave Wisbech Town," Setchell said on Twitter.

"I would like to thank everyone for their help and the players' efforts on the training ground and match pitch, good luck for the future."

The news was later confirmed on the club's official Twitter feed.

Setchell took over as manager at the Elgoods Fenland Stadium in September 2017 following the resignation of Dick Creasey. He had been without a job in football since being shown the door by King's Lynn Town the previous February after almost seven years at the helm.

Setchell hit the ground running in what was his second spell in charge, quickly transforming the fortunes of a side that had started the season poorly and guiding them to promotion from the United Counties League Premier Division.

That took his side into the Evostik Northern League set-up, with long journeys north the order of the day, and Setchell again did an excellent job to keep his side up.

It was a struggle for long periods but Wisbech ended up 17th in the table, four points clear of the drop zone.❤

Following a review it was recently confirmed that the Fenmen would remain in Evostik League but a change to the divisional border means more trips west instead of north. Their longest trip will be the 150 mile trek to Market Drayton in Shropshire.

Man dies in crash in Norfolk village

The scene of a fatal accident on the B1145 at Cawston, Norfolk. Picture: ARCHANT

Controversial new system for parking charges comes into force at hospital

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Motorists using a private car park at the hospital will now have to pay for their parking up front. Picture: NNUH

First passengers set to take 90 minute train from Norwich to London

The first of Greater Anglias brand new long electric trains made by Swiss-manufacturer, Stadler, arrived in Norwich in February. Photo: Greater Anglia

Man stabbed on footpath in Norwich

Children’s play park next to path between Sunny Hill and Netherwood Green where man stabbed

Man jailed for 12 years for rape of 11-year-old girl

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

