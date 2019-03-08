Gary Setchell resigns as manager of Wisbech Town

Gary Setchell has resigned as manager of Wisbech Town Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2017

Gary Setchell has resigned as manager of Wisbech Town - less than a month after guiding them to safety in the East Division of the Evostik Northern Premier League.

"Not a decision that has been taken lightly but I have made the tough decision to leave Wisbech Town," Setchell said on Twitter.

"I would like to thank everyone for their help and the players' efforts on the training ground and match pitch, good luck for the future."

The news was later confirmed on the club's official Twitter feed.

Setchell took over as manager at the Elgoods Fenland Stadium in September 2017 following the resignation of Dick Creasey. He had been without a job in football since being shown the door by King's Lynn Town the previous February after almost seven years at the helm.

Setchell hit the ground running in what was his second spell in charge, quickly transforming the fortunes of a side that had started the season poorly and guiding them to promotion from the United Counties League Premier Division.

That took his side into the Evostik Northern League set-up, with long journeys north the order of the day, and Setchell again did an excellent job to keep his side up.

It was a struggle for long periods but Wisbech ended up 17th in the table, four points clear of the drop zone.❤

Following a review it was recently confirmed that the Fenmen would remain in Evostik League but a change to the divisional border means more trips west instead of north. Their longest trip will be the 150 mile trek to Market Drayton in Shropshire.