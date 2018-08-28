Search

Advanced search

It’s no picnic in Thetford forest as rivals go wheel to wheel on new course

PUBLISHED: 16:31 06 November 2018

Paul Groombridge (left) and Will Dorsett overtake lapped riders at the Thetford Forest MTB racing Picture: Fergus Muir

Paul Groombridge (left) and Will Dorsett overtake lapped riders at the Thetford Forest MTB racing Picture: Fergus Muir

Archant

Local riders Paul Groombridge and Will Dorsett were among the winners when Thetford MTB opened their winter racing series on a new course based at the St Helen’s picnic area across the river from Santon Downham.

The Vet Men’s 90 Minute podium, from left, Chris Hunter, Paul Groombridge and Ben Findlay at the Thetford Forest MTB racing Picture: Fergus MuirThe Vet Men’s 90 Minute podium, from left, Chris Hunter, Paul Groombridge and Ben Findlay at the Thetford Forest MTB racing Picture: Fergus Muir

Those racing in the Three Hour option started at 10am, then at 11.30am a mass start saw nearly 200 competitors stream off for 90 minutes of racing in a forest displaying rich autumn colours.

Groombridge – racing in the Vets over 40 category – was soon in company with Mulbarton rider Dorsett, who led the 18-39s. Groombridge largely set the pace and sometimes opened a gap in the long single-track sections twisting through trees. However, Dorsett, a former North Norfolk Wheelers time triallist and runner, always closed the gap on the straight fire roads and the pair finished just one second apart.

The new course was widely praised.

“Technical in a good way – not technical dangerous” was one comment.

Sam Davey (VC Norwich and TIMBER) leads Glenn Stanford at the Thetford Forest MTB racing Picture: Fergus MuirSam Davey (VC Norwich and TIMBER) leads Glenn Stanford at the Thetford Forest MTB racing Picture: Fergus Muir

It was hard on arms and backs – but more use will cure that.

Women’s winners were Elvita Branch, Laura Sampson and Sarah Hewitt, while Andrew Cockburn and Dan Howe were the three-hour male winners.

West Suffolk Wheelers cyclo-cross marked a return to the West Stow Country Park venue after many years. With the help of St Edmundsbury District Council, under-used areas were mown, rolled and opened up. A sand-pit proved a bike-handling challenge and spectator attraction while several climbs of the central hump – a well-landscaped former municipal tip – tested everyone’s fitness.

Junior Lauren Higham made short work of these climbs and had one minute over Gemma Melton and two on Alison Hogg in the women’s race.

Vet Women’s winner Laura Sampson from Stowmarke at the Thetford Forest MTB racing Picture: Fergus MuirVet Women’s winner Laura Sampson from Stowmarke at the Thetford Forest MTB racing Picture: Fergus Muir

Bethany Barnett from King’s Lynn has now joined Higham in the Herts-based LIV AWOL young women’s development team, and was winner of the Under 16 Girls’ event at West Stow.

Norwich rider Jimmy Piper swept all before him in the Vets 50-plus, while Seb Herrod from Lowestoft moved up though the Senior Men’s field to take second place to James Madgwick (Bloodwise QSW). Less than 24 hours later he was astride his MTB and taking second place in the Thetford Three-Hour.

Topic Tags:

Latest from the EDP

Public urged to help police catch wanted Norwich woman

Holly Macro, who is wanted by Norfolk police. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Ten free and cheap events in Norfolk this week - from a gift fair to film festival

Norfolk Gift and Food Fair

Motorcyclist killed in Great Yarmouth crash is named

The fatal accident scene in Southtown Road where a motorcyclist died. Picture: Joseph Norton

Opening date revealed for new Lidl supermarket

Artist's impression of the proposed new Lidl store in Sprowston, which is due to open in November. Photo: Submitted

Family’s shock as housing developers cover their car in mud and start work at 6.30am

Terie and Peter Hurrell's car was covered in mud on the Persimmon Estate in Wymondham. PHOTO: Terie Hurrell

Live

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

EDP Sport

Sport Opinion

View all EDP Columnists

Opinion David Hannant: Two marquee signings Norwich City need to make as soon as possible

David Hannant
Timm Klose of Norwich and Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke before the Sky Bet Championship match at the Pirelli Stadium, Burton upon Trent Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 30/12/2017

WATCH: Now that’s a stat! The PinkUn Show #155 is LIVE tonight for your Norwich City fix

Michael Bailey
The PinkUn Show returns live from The Woolpack to revel in Norwich City's fine form and look ahead to Carrow Road's latest instalment with the visit of Millwall. Enjoy the show and get involved.

Opinion Paddy Davitt: The enemy within must be avoided by Norwich City at whatever cost

paddy davitt
Daniel Farke has put his trust in Emi Buendia Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Opinion Jack Reeve: Life is good as a Norwich City fan must let’s just maintain a little caution

Jack Reeve
The penalty at Sheffield Wednesday aside, Mario Vrancic has excelled in recent weeks. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion Michael Bailey: A promotion bellwether, Buendia’s big win and a rare positive – Six things learned from Norwich’s Owls thrashing

michael bailey
Dennis Srbeny is yet to make a Championship start this season - but he's still chipping in with goals. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Most Read Sport

Opinion David Hannant: Two marquee signings Norwich City need to make as soon as possible

Timm Klose of Norwich and Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke before the Sky Bet Championship match at the Pirelli Stadium, Burton upon Trent Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 30/12/2017

Norwich City transfer rumours: Free-scoring winger admits he could move to England

Kieran Sadlier during his time with St Mirren Picture: Jeff Holmes/PA

Plenty of time for Marshall to shine despite difficult start at Norwich City

Ben Marshall's move to Norwich City has not gone to plan, so far Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video ‘Some thought they would go up – now they are struggling’ – Pukki sends out Championship warning

Armed force - Teemu Pukki celebrates with Mario Vrancic after scoring City's opener Sheffield Wednesday Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Opinion Paddy Davitt: The enemy within must be avoided by Norwich City at whatever cost

Daniel Farke has put his trust in Emi Buendia Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists