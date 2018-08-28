Norfolk golfer Harrold claims top 40 finish in big Colombian tournament

Will Harrold’s encouraging start to the Web.com Tour season continued when he claimed a top 40 finish in Colombia.

Playing in only his second event on the US PGA’s second tier series, the Norfolk professional recorded three rounds in the 60s to take his earnings so far up to a healthy $5,092.

A second round of 74 ruined any chance of challenging at the top end of the leaderboard - and almost saw him miss the cut - but it was still an excellent performance in a tournament packed with experienced American professionals and containing a former US Masters winner in Canadian Mike Weir.

Having finish tied 56th in the opening event of 2019 - the Great Exuma Classic in the Bahamas - Harrold has made successive cuts, no mean feat at this high level, and his main problem so far has been getting a guaranteed start.

Having finished just outside the top 40 at qualifying school before Christmas there are no guarantees for the Sheringham man as he sets out on his new adventure, and he was an alternate for the Panama Championship at Panama City, which got under way yesterday.

But having missed out in a similar situation last time it was a case of second time lucky as enough players pulled out to ensure he got into the field.

Harrold featured prominently on the leaderboard on the first day of the Country Club de Bogota Championship, with a four under par 66 featuring an eagle, three birdies and just one dropped shot, leaving him in a tie for 15th.

Sadly his second round was a good deal less memorable. Playing a different course he went to the turn in two over par 37 and then dropped consecutive shots at 15 and 16 to slip back to even par for the tournament and below the cut mark. However, Harrold showed his battling qualities by recording a birdie four at the last to sneak into the final two days - and then proceeded to make good progress in rounds three and four.

Three birdies and just one dropped shot meant he signed for a 69 on the Saturday and he followed suit on the final day, with a birdie at the last sealing another 69 and a tied 34th finish.

Harrold, who is representing his home club of Sheringham on the tour, is currently 85th on the Order of Merit, having missed the second event in the Bahamas.