Norfolk golfer Will Harrold aiming to build on solid start to Web.com Tour campaign

Will Harrold is heading back across the Atlantic to play on the Web.com Tour Picture: Denise Bradley Archant 2012

Will Harrold is heading back across the Atlantic to resume his challenge on the second tier Web.com Tour - and feels he has something positive to build on.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Sheringham professional has already put in plenty of air miles in his debut campaign after travelling to the Bahamas, Colombia and Panana to compete in early events outside the US.

He played some solid golf to make two out of three cuts and pocket over $5,000 in prize money and is now looking to push on, with events coming up in Louisiana and Georgia.

Harrold will be attempting to qualify for the Chitimacha Louisana Open at Le Triomphe Club, which gets under way next Thursday, and should then get straight into the Savannah Championship at Deer Creek the following week.

“There are Monday qualifiers for all the tournaments so I will be giving that a go,” said Harrold, who has been back in Norfolk for a break after spending over a month on the road.

“Because of my ranking I missed out on getting straight into that one although I should be okay the following week as there is a field of 156.

“Obviously it would make it a lot easier to plan a schedule if I knew what tournaments I was going to play in advance, but that’s not possible at the moment.

“In a way I am using the early tournaments as qualifiers for the rest of the season, although of course they are important in their own right. If I make cuts and, even better still, claim top 30 finishes then I will get into a lot more events as the season continues.”

Harrold made a solid start to his Web.com Tour campaign in January when he played all four days of the Bahamas Exuma Classic before finishing in a tie for 56th.

There was then a frustrating near miss at the following week’s Bahamas Great Abaco Classic before his best performance to date at the Country Club de Bogata Championship in Colombia when he finished tied 34th. A missed cut in Panana followed - but it had still been a more than respectable start at such a high level.

“I think the most frustrating thing was being first reserve at Great Abaco and not getting in but generally I’m satisfied with the way it has gone so far,” said Harrold.

Jack Yule fine-tuned his preparations for the new season with a good win in the latest Norfolk Alliance fixture at Royal Norwich.

Now in his second year as a professional, the King’s Lynn player picked up 35 Stableford points to finish well clear of his nearest challenger.

Home professional Neil Lythgoe was second on 31 points, with Chris Potter (Costessey Park) and Gary Potter (Richmond Park) joint third a point further back.

The team competition was a much closer affair, with four pairs finishing on 41 points and Steve Warren (Eaton) and Terry Norman (Great Yarmouth and Caister) winning the Norman Hatch Tankards on countback. Jake Keeley and Harry Brister (Bawburgh), Gordon Cartwright and Julian Poole (Royal Norwich) and Luke and Frank Tyce (Sheringham) completed the top four, with Trevor Cave and John Rix (Eaton) fifth on 40 points.

The final meeting of the season is the Championship at Bawburgh on Thursday, March 28.