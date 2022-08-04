Linnets boss signs contract extension

King's Lynn Town boss Tommy Widdrington has signed a contract extension with the National League North club.

Widdrington's deal has been extended to the summer of 2024, with an option to extend by a further year next summer.

Widdrington took over the managerial hot-seat in December, after Lynn parted company with Ian Culverhouse, but was unable to prevent relegation from the National League.

“The chairman has clear objectives and we both feel capable of progressing the club," Widdrington told the club's web site.

"I was mindful of the way the squad was shaping over the summer and feel this group are now 'my group', so I had no hesitation in coming to an agreement.

"Many of the lads have come here or indeed re-signed knowing how I work, having had a professional relationship with me either before joining Kings Lynn Town FC or since my arrival here last season. Some were also asking about my situation during our chats over their contracts!

"In fairness to the chairman, he did indicate to me quite shortly after the season ended that he was keen to talk. After my family holidays we met on a couple of occasions when the conversations were split between ongoing discussions regarding how I saw the construction of the best possible squad, the parameters within which I’d need to work and the longer-term relationship.

"With the football operation moving to our new training centre at Ely, as well as other requests okayed by the chairman, we set about preparing for the new campaign.

"Whilst I was aware I hadn’t agreed anything personally, I was concentrating more on the job in hand to be honest, so as we entered the final week before the season starts it seemed the right time to sit down. - it didn’t take long.

"I, my staff and the players are all going in the same direction and I urge the people of King's Lynn to 'get on board', as together we will undoubtedly be stronger.”

Club owner Stephen Cleeve said: “Tommy brings a wealth of experience both on and off the pitch and with this new deal in place the club is able to grow in the right direction. It is important to have stability in all areas at a football club and I am delighted that Tommy sees his future at the club. We now go into the season with a spring in our step.”