When can we go and watch live sport again in Norfolk?

Published: 3:23 PM March 30, 2021

Norwich City were very proud of how the pilot event on Saturday went. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

When can we go and watch live sport again?

It’s a question so many supporters want to know the answer to.

There were, of course, a few brief flirtations with a semblance of normality last year when Norwich City were permitted fans for home games against Preston, Sheffield Wednesday, Nottingham Forest and Cardiff.

The club would love to be able to welcome fans back to games before the end of the season and those matches earlier this campaign showed they are capable of staging them in a Covid-safe way.

MORE: What sports can I play in current restrictions?

However, unless there is a significant change in government policy, they aren’t expecting to see fans back inside NR1 until the 2021/22 season.

May 17 is the date when fans will be able to return to sporting venues in some way and with City’s final scheduled league game at Barnsley on May 8, fans will be hoping their season is long over by then having confirmed promotion back to the Premier League. It seems only a major stumble in form and falling out of the top two would mean some supporters could see City again in the flesh this season in any potential play-off campaign.

Football will have pilot games before May 17, with the FA Cup semi-finals potentially having some fans whilst the World Snooker Championships next month is also expected to welcome some spectators.

Those people looking for a live football fix may have earmarked a game in one of the three Anglian Combination Return To Football competitions due to start up on Saturday.

However, no spectators will be allowed to go as the current guidance from the FA states that no fans are allowed at any football matches or training sessions at the moment. The only exception which can be made is for one parent or guardian per child will be permitted where clubs and facilities can safely accommodate this.

Subject to government announcements there are also unlikely to be any fans allowed at Norfolk Senior Cup ties due to take place from April 17.

If you need a live sport fix then motorsport is your best bet with Snetterton staging several events (non-elite) in April. The Historic Sports Car Club (HSCC) will be racing there over the weekend of April 17-18 whilst there is also a Motorsport Vision Racing Car event on Saturday, April 24. Tickets are available to purchase on the Snetterton website.

“Spectators will be welcome at MSV race events from Saturday 17 April, in compliance with COVID-secure guidance issued by government. This does not apply to elite motorsport, which must run behind closed doors until 17 May.

“Access to all working areas (e.g. paddocks, pit lanes and garages) will be limited to competitors, volunteer officials, marshals and those providing a service at the event.

“Ticket sales will be limited and must be purchased in advance for the time being. There is no requirement for season pass holders to notify us of their attendance beforehand.

“A range of physical distancing measures will be in place across the site, including grandstands, and the 'Rule of Six' will be enforced.”

The limits from May 17

From May 17, indoor venues will be allowed to admit up to a maximum of 1,000 spectators, or half their capacity if that figure is lower.

For outdoor events, there will be a maximum of 4,000 fans allowed, or half a venue's capacity (whichever figure is lower).

However, at the biggest stadiums, such as Wembley, a maximum of 10,000 fans will be allowed, or a quarter of capacity (whichever figure is lower).

