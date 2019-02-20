Search

‘I don’t want to stop until I have won everything’ - Alfie Hewett

20 February, 2019 - 15:47
Alfie Hewett, left, at the Easton tennis centre preparing for his upcoming schedule, with tennis coach Josh Weeds Picture: John Nice

Norfolk star Alfie Hewett wants to reclaim his number one ranking, win gold medals at the 2020 Olympics in Japan and claim all the major grand slam titles going.

The 21-year-old from Cantley has been training at the Easton tennis centre, based at the Norfolk campus of Easton and Otley College, and despite a disappointing showing at the Australian Open, is feeling optimistic about the future.

“Australia was a tough trip to take,” said Hewett. “But life goes on and I’m in a good position right now and I’ve got to take the positives out of what I achieved last year and kick on.”

Hewett – who is currently number three in the world – was glad to be training at home.

“It’s a good centre and it has all the facilities you need to prepare for a tournament,” he added. “I’ve been training with one of the coaches (Josh Weeds). My family and my home is here so it’s great to be back.”

The message is simple: “I don’t want to stop until I have won everything.” Everything includes Wimbledon titles and gold medals at the 2020 Paralympics in Japan.

Reflecting on the 2019 Paralympics in Brazil, Hewett, said: “I never expected to get two singles (in 2016) and it’s crazy how quickly it comes around. Two gold medals would be a dream for me. You’ve got to aim high right?”

Matt Breese, head of commercial operations at Easton and Otley College, said: “Alfie is only 21 and he has already made a massive impact in his sport on a global scale. It’s a great inspiration to our students to know that world class sports talent train and use our facilities. We look forward to welcoming Alfie back in the near future.”

Tennis Coach at Easton, Josh Weeds, added: “It’s a pleasure to be able to support Alfie as he prepares for the upcoming season. He is a talented local elite athlete and we feel privileged to be able to support his ambitions.”

Hewett was runner-up in the doubles alongside Gordon Reid in Rotterdam’s ABN AMRO World Wheelchair Tennis Tournament.

He lost to Joachim Gerard on Belgium in the singles semi-finals.

