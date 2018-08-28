West Norfolk Ladies maintain challenge with impressive home win

Rosie Lingham preparing to break through for West Norfolk Ladies during their win over Southwold at Gatehouse Lane at the weekend Picture: CHARLOTTE WALES Archant

West Norfolk maintained their challenge at the top of the table when they beat Southwold 41-19 at Gatehouse Lane.

Sporting a new kit sponsored by MBW Listers Mini, West twice recovered from deficits to lead 24-12 at the interval.

Libby Lockwood (2), Lucy Shaw and vice-captain Amber Wadlow scored the tries, with Tiff Turner adding a couple of conversions.

West took over in the second half, with further tries coming from Jada Nicole, Marty Hegarty and Turner. The team are away to Old Albanians on Sunday.

Lakenham Lionesses travelled to Essex side Stanford Sirens with a full squad of 20 for their first game of 2019.

There was plenty of promising play from the visitors but it was Stanford who came out on top 32-5.

Lakenham’s consolation try came in the second half when scrum-half Sophie Bambridge was stopped just short of the line and a quick pick-up saw the ball moved out to Dani Pluckrose to touch down. Charlotte Richardson was player of the match.