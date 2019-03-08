'North Norfolk at its finest' - competitors battle it out in triathlon

Wells Triathlon Sept 2019 Photo: Martyn Gould ©Martyn Gould All Rights Reserved

Competitors swam, rode and ran around the coast, beating their bests and raising money for charity.

The annual North Norfolk Triathlon sold out before the end of 2018, with 350 competitors swimming through a high spring tide in Wells Harbour.

The start was delayed slightly, but the race was incident-free.

This year's event raised more than £5,500 for Wells Maritime Trust. Harbourmaster Robert Smith helped organise the event, and is a trustee of the charity.

He said: "This year was a great success, with amazing weather and a good turnout. It was probably one of the best one's we've done. It's north Norfolk at its finest.

"The money we have raised will help teach children about wildlife, swimming, diving and water sports in the area. The idea is to get them active, and make it accessible."

The fastest finisher completed a 1500m swim, 40km cycle and 10km run in 2:02.26.