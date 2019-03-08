Search

Advanced search

'North Norfolk at its finest' - competitors battle it out in triathlon

PUBLISHED: 22:10 17 September 2019 | UPDATED: 22:10 17 September 2019

Wells Triathlon Sept 2019 Photo: Martyn Gould

Wells Triathlon Sept 2019 Photo: Martyn Gould

©Martyn Gould All Rights Reserved

Competitors swam, rode and ran around the coast, beating their bests and raising money for charity.

Wells Triathlon Sept 2019 Photo: Martyn GouldWells Triathlon Sept 2019 Photo: Martyn Gould

The annual North Norfolk Triathlon sold out before the end of 2018, with 350 competitors swimming through a high spring tide in Wells Harbour.

The start was delayed slightly, but the race was incident-free.

You may also want to watch:

This year's event raised more than £5,500 for Wells Maritime Trust. Harbourmaster Robert Smith helped organise the event, and is a trustee of the charity.

Wells Triathlon Sept 2019 Photo: Martyn GouldWells Triathlon Sept 2019 Photo: Martyn Gould

He said: "This year was a great success, with amazing weather and a good turnout. It was probably one of the best one's we've done. It's north Norfolk at its finest.

"The money we have raised will help teach children about wildlife, swimming, diving and water sports in the area. The idea is to get them active, and make it accessible."

The fastest finisher completed a 1500m swim, 40km cycle and 10km run in 2:02.26.

Most Read

‘Our lives are shattered once more’ - Family’s pain as sister of murdered backpacker Hannah Witheridge dies

Laura Daniels, sister of Hannah Witheridge, who died on September 16. Picture: Witheridge family.

WATCH: Fire at Jarrold in Norwich

The fire service have been called to an incident at The Exchange pizza restaurant in Jarrold in London Street Credit: Twitter/@shikichef

Woman raped in Norwich

The Old Library Wood park area at the Old Library Mews. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Warning after car on its roof following crash near Norfolk roundabout

Police on scene of crash at roundabout on A17. PIC: King's Lynn Police Twitter.

Norwich baker to close business after 12 years

John Watt, owner of Pye Baker in Norwich, has closed his business. Photo by Simon Finlay.

Most Read

‘Our lives are shattered once more’ - Family’s pain as sister of murdered backpacker Hannah Witheridge dies

Laura Daniels, sister of Hannah Witheridge, who died on September 16. Picture: Witheridge family.

WATCH: Fire at Jarrold in Norwich

The fire service have been called to an incident at The Exchange pizza restaurant in Jarrold in London Street Credit: Twitter/@shikichef

Seven new KFC drive-thrus to open in Norfolk

Seven new KFC drive-thrus are set to open in Norfolk. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

Woman raped in Norwich

The Old Library Wood park area at the Old Library Mews. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Customers hit out at second-hand car dealer over faulty vehicles and delayed repairs

Bonds Car Sales in Norwich has been hit with complaints by customers over faulty cars. Picture: Submitted/Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Our lives are shattered once more’ - Family’s pain as sister of murdered backpacker Hannah Witheridge dies

Laura Daniels, sister of Hannah Witheridge, who died on September 16. Picture: Witheridge family.

WATCH: Fire at Jarrold in Norwich

The fire service have been called to an incident at The Exchange pizza restaurant in Jarrold in London Street Credit: Twitter/@shikichef

Woman raped in Norwich

The Old Library Wood park area at the Old Library Mews. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk firefighters release child who was trapped in swing

Fire crews have released a child trapped in a swing. Picture: Denise Bradley

Warning after car on its roof following crash near Norfolk roundabout

Police on scene of crash at roundabout on A17. PIC: King's Lynn Police Twitter.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists