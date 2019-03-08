Search

Advanced search

Going up - Get your promotion guide here
Video

Callum Simpson and Norwich Road Runners' Amy Beck win the Mike Groves 10K in hot conditions

PUBLISHED: 16:30 02 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:30 02 June 2019

The first three ladies finished at teh MIke Grove 10K. From left to right: Jess Behan (2nd), Amy Beck (1st) and Rowena Leary (3rd). Picture: Ella Wilkinson

The first three ladies finished at teh MIke Grove 10K. From left to right: Jess Behan (2nd), Amy Beck (1st) and Rowena Leary (3rd). Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Archant

Callum Simpson took victory at the Mike Groves 10K on Sunday in 36:43 in the second race of the 2018 Coltishall Jaguars 10K series.

First place with an incredible time of 36.46 is Callum Simpson. Picture: Ella WilkinsonFirst place with an incredible time of 36.46 is Callum Simpson. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Simpson followed up his victory in the Mad March Hare earlier this year with a fine run in hot conditions.

Simpson was 42 seconds slower than his performance earlier this year but it was enough to take the win ahead of Norfolk Gazelles AC's John Moore in 38:31. Marc Coles (Norwich Road Runners) was third in 38:34.

MORE: Love running? Join the Run Anglia Facebook group here

Norwich Road Runners' Amy Beck was first lady in 42:18, just as she was at the Mad March Hare. Club-mate Jessica Behan was second in 43:23 with Rowena Leary (Norfolk Gazelles AC) third in 44:19.

A total of 578 runners took part in the race, earmarked by many as a great opportunity to post a new personal best. However, whilst the course was flat the temperature ensured that many runners couldn't all get what they were looking for.

First lady finished Amy Beck. Picture: Ella WilkinsonFirst lady finished Amy Beck. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

First and second in the wheelchair race Naomi Adie (left) and Martin Pitchers (right). Picture: Ella WilkinsonFirst and second in the wheelchair race Naomi Adie (left) and Martin Pitchers (right). Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Hundreds of runners took park in the Mike Groves 10K at Scottow Enterprise Park. Picture: Ella WilkinsonHundreds of runners took park in the Mike Groves 10K at Scottow Enterprise Park. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Fourth lady finished Natasha Davis. picture: Ella WilkinsonFourth lady finished Natasha Davis. picture: Ella Wilkinson

Second place lady Jess Behan. Picture: Ella WilkinsonSecond place lady Jess Behan. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Second place John Moore. Picture: Ella WilkinsonSecond place John Moore. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Third place Marc Coles (left) and fifth place Chris Bullock (right). Picture: Ella WilkinsonThird place Marc Coles (left) and fifth place Chris Bullock (right). Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Third place lady Rowena Leary. Picture: Ella WilkinsonThird place lady Rowena Leary. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Hundreds of runners took park in the Mike Groves 10K at Scottow Enterprise Park. Picture: Ella WilkinsonHundreds of runners took park in the Mike Groves 10K at Scottow Enterprise Park. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Spitfire to pass through skies over Norwich

Spitfire at SaxonAir in Norwich. A Spitfire will be involved in a flypast over the city the weekend before the 75th anniversary of D-Day. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Two people found dead in Norwich

Two people found dead in Norwich. Picture: Archant

‘Not the smartest of moves’: Driver waves police officer across road while using phone at the wheel

A driver was stopped in Downham Market for using their phone at the wheel. Photo: Archant

Scam alert after bank accounts are opened in names of Norfolk residents

Norfolk County Council has issued a scam warning. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Neighbours express sadness after young man and woman found dead in Norwich

Two people were found dead in Norwich on Saturday. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Police concern for person’s safety causes traffic mayhem on A47

Police concern for a person's safety led to the closure of the A47 for more than two hours. Picture: @Malachai69

Two people found dead in Norwich

Two people found dead in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Woman involved in Prince Philip crash banned from driving for speeding offences

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash. Photo: ITV

Driver flees after multi-vehicle crash closes A47

Two people have been injured in crash near Wisbech which has closed part of the A47. Picture: SUBMITTED.

All the pictures as Take That return to Norwich

Take That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Farmer devastated after theft of ‘life’s work’ will leave him more than £10,000 out of pocket

Jason Shorten, of Aylsham, runs Stockman in Demand and has had thousands of pounds worth of tools stolen. Picture: JASON SHORTEN

Neighbours express sadness after young man and woman found dead in Norwich

Two people were found dead in Norwich on Saturday. Picture: Archant

Scam alert after bank accounts are opened in names of Norfolk residents

Norfolk County Council has issued a scam warning. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Woman, 74, denied blue badge despite being ‘trapped’ in her car

Matthew Wheatley, Christine Wheatley and Paul Wheatley.

Fire crews called out to house fire

Emergency services were called to a house fire in Caister. PHOTO: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists