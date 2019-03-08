Video

Callum Simpson and Norwich Road Runners' Amy Beck win the Mike Groves 10K in hot conditions

The first three ladies finished at teh MIke Grove 10K. From left to right: Jess Behan (2nd), Amy Beck (1st) and Rowena Leary (3rd). Picture: Ella Wilkinson Archant

Callum Simpson took victory at the Mike Groves 10K on Sunday in 36:43 in the second race of the 2018 Coltishall Jaguars 10K series.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

First place with an incredible time of 36.46 is Callum Simpson. Picture: Ella Wilkinson First place with an incredible time of 36.46 is Callum Simpson. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Simpson followed up his victory in the Mad March Hare earlier this year with a fine run in hot conditions.

Simpson was 42 seconds slower than his performance earlier this year but it was enough to take the win ahead of Norfolk Gazelles AC's John Moore in 38:31. Marc Coles (Norwich Road Runners) was third in 38:34.

MORE: Love running? Join the Run Anglia Facebook group here

Norwich Road Runners' Amy Beck was first lady in 42:18, just as she was at the Mad March Hare. Club-mate Jessica Behan was second in 43:23 with Rowena Leary (Norfolk Gazelles AC) third in 44:19.

A total of 578 runners took part in the race, earmarked by many as a great opportunity to post a new personal best. However, whilst the course was flat the temperature ensured that many runners couldn't all get what they were looking for.

First lady finished Amy Beck. Picture: Ella Wilkinson First lady finished Amy Beck. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

First and second in the wheelchair race Naomi Adie (left) and Martin Pitchers (right). Picture: Ella Wilkinson First and second in the wheelchair race Naomi Adie (left) and Martin Pitchers (right). Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Hundreds of runners took park in the Mike Groves 10K at Scottow Enterprise Park. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Hundreds of runners took park in the Mike Groves 10K at Scottow Enterprise Park. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Fourth lady finished Natasha Davis. picture: Ella Wilkinson Fourth lady finished Natasha Davis. picture: Ella Wilkinson

Second place lady Jess Behan. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Second place lady Jess Behan. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Second place John Moore. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Second place John Moore. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Third place Marc Coles (left) and fifth place Chris Bullock (right). Picture: Ella Wilkinson Third place Marc Coles (left) and fifth place Chris Bullock (right). Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Third place lady Rowena Leary. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Third place lady Rowena Leary. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Hundreds of runners took park in the Mike Groves 10K at Scottow Enterprise Park. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Hundreds of runners took park in the Mike Groves 10K at Scottow Enterprise Park. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

You may also want to watch: