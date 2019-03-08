Callum Simpson and Norwich Road Runners' Amy Beck win the Mike Groves 10K in hot conditions
PUBLISHED: 16:30 02 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:30 02 June 2019
Archant
Callum Simpson took victory at the Mike Groves 10K on Sunday in 36:43 in the second race of the 2018 Coltishall Jaguars 10K series.
Simpson followed up his victory in the Mad March Hare earlier this year with a fine run in hot conditions.
Simpson was 42 seconds slower than his performance earlier this year but it was enough to take the win ahead of Norfolk Gazelles AC's John Moore in 38:31. Marc Coles (Norwich Road Runners) was third in 38:34.
Norwich Road Runners' Amy Beck was first lady in 42:18, just as she was at the Mad March Hare. Club-mate Jessica Behan was second in 43:23 with Rowena Leary (Norfolk Gazelles AC) third in 44:19.
A total of 578 runners took part in the race, earmarked by many as a great opportunity to post a new personal best. However, whilst the course was flat the temperature ensured that many runners couldn't all get what they were looking for.