Williamson ‘over the moon’ to be named in British Cycling’s squad for World Championships

Victoria Williamson returned to action at a UCI Track Cycling World Cup meeting in Hong Kong last month Picture: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com © SWpix.com (t/a Photography Hub Ltd)

Norfolk cycling star Victoria Williamson says she feels ‘over the moon’ to have been selected for the upcoming Track Cycling World Championships, so soon after making her return to competitive action after career-threatening injuries.

The 25-year-old former Norwich School for Girls pupil, from Hevingham, fractured her neck and back, dislocated her pelvis and sustained a deep cut to her right flank during a crash while racing in Rotterdam in January 2016, causing her to miss the 2016 Olympics.

She returned to competitive action last month at a UCI Track Cycling World Cup meeting in Hong Kong, before winning a bronze medal at the National Track Championships in Manchester, winning the third-place ride-off in the women’s team sprint alongside Lusia Steele.

Williamson has now been named in the squad of 22 riders who will represent Great Britain at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Poland, which start later this month.

“Competing for Great Britain at this level again was my clear focus during my two years of rehab, and I’ve been overwhelmed by how much support I’ve had,” Williamson said.

“I competed in the team sprint with Katy Marchant at the Hong Kong round of the UCI Track Cycling World Cup series, but I didn’t put in the performance I know I’m capable of and that allowed me to take away some valuable learnings around how I execute a race.

“I’m over the moon to be selected for the world championships and I’m going to put everything into these next few weeks of preparations.”

Williamson won bronze at the 2013 Track World Championships in Belarus, partnering Becky James in the team sprint, having won silver in the 500m time trial at the 2011 Junior Track World Championships.

This year’s event is being held in Pruszków between February 25 and March 3.

Performance director Stephen Park, speaking to British Cycling’s website, added: “On the women’s sprint squad, it was a real boost to see Katy Marchant on the podium in New Zealand, taking silver in the Keirin, and I’m thrilled to be able to welcome Vicky back to the squad after a challenging couple of years.

“Looking at the bigger picture, it feels like momentum is building within the women’s sprint squad with a much wider pool of talent becoming available to us, as we saw at the Nationals last month.

“This is testament to the focus we’ve put into the women’s sprint squad pathway and I’m looking forward to seeing how that develops.”