Search

Advanced search

Going up - Get your promotion guide here
Gallery

Double for YBV Costessey as they add Vets cup to league title

PUBLISHED: 09:57 22 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:43 22 May 2019

The victorious YBV Costessey team celebrate with their trophy Picture: Matt Colley/Bryn Hughes

The victorious YBV Costessey team celebrate with their trophy Picture: Matt Colley/Bryn Hughes

Archant

YBV Costessey have added the Norfolk FA Veterans League Cup to their League Three divisional win.

Karl Spurdon is presented with his man of the match award by Cedric Anselin Picture: Matt Colley/Bryn HughesKarl Spurdon is presented with his man of the match award by Cedric Anselin Picture: Matt Colley/Bryn Hughes

Karl Spurdon was their hero with a hat-trick in a 6-4 win over Fakenham Veterans.

The final was the highlight of the League Cup Finals Day at FDC Open Academy in Heartsease, on Sunday, raising money for mental health awareness charity Norwich & Central Norfolk Mind.

The day kicked off with the third-place play-off between Micawbers Tavern and Downham Town Veterans.

Micawbers dominated the first half with a Shaun Hudson hat-trick and a Kevin Winkworth goal, but Downham clawed one back through Neil Gotsell to make it 4-1 at the break. In the second half, Hudson's fourth and one from Matthew Bilverstone made it 6-1.

Cedric Anselin presents the third-place plate to the captain of Micawbers Tavern Picture: Matt Colley/Bryn HughesCedric Anselin presents the third-place plate to the captain of Micawbers Tavern Picture: Matt Colley/Bryn Hughes

The final could not have got off to a worse start, with a Fakenham player suffering an injury inside the first minute leading to a lengthy stoppage. Nine minutes in, Spurdon lifted the ball over the keeper to open the scoring for Costessey, and on 13 minutes it was 2-0 through centre forward Paul Cook's mishit shot. Spurdon calmly added his second on 20 minutes, and almost immediately Christopher Owen struck from 20 yards to make it 4-0.

However, Fakenham had not been without chances, and on 31 minutes reduced the arrears when Richard Mallett stabbed home from close range. Mallett took another opportunity on 43 minutes, making it 4-2 at the break.

On the hour, though, Sam Mallett broke the Fakenham offside trap and kept his cool to chip YBV back into a three-goal lead. Four minutes later Costessey seemed to have sealed the silverware, with man of the match Spurdon coolly lobbing the goalkeeper to complete his hat-trick and make it 6-2.

An own goal gave Fakenham a lifeline on 70 minutes, and with 10 minutes remaining James Cawston got on the end of a delicate cross to power home a header to make it 6-4.

Runners-up Fakenham Town played a big part in a hugely entertaining final Picture: Matt Colley/Bryn HughesRunners-up Fakenham Town played a big part in a hugely entertaining final Picture: Matt Colley/Bryn Hughes

Former Norwich City player and mental health ambassador Cedric Anselin presented the trophies and with players, officials and spectators making generous donations more than £630 was raised for Norwich & Central Norfolk Mind.

Micawbers Tavern celebrate their victory in the third-place match Picture: Matt Colley/Bryn HughesMicawbers Tavern celebrate their victory in the third-place match Picture: Matt Colley/Bryn Hughes

Players from Downham Town and Micawbers Tavern after their third-place match Picture: Matt Colley/Bryn HughesPlayers from Downham Town and Micawbers Tavern after their third-place match Picture: Matt Colley/Bryn Hughes

Match officials, from left, Louis Lofts, Jason Ding, Matthew Hudson and Shaun Catchpole Picture: Matt Colley/Bryn HughesMatch officials, from left, Louis Lofts, Jason Ding, Matthew Hudson and Shaun Catchpole Picture: Matt Colley/Bryn Hughes

More than £630 was raised for Norwich & Central Norfolk Mind on the day Picture: Matt Colley/Bryn HughesMore than £630 was raised for Norwich & Central Norfolk Mind on the day Picture: Matt Colley/Bryn Hughes

Most Read

New A140 services open but missing McDonald’s

The new BP service station at the A140/A143 junction at Scole has opened to customers after six months of construction. Picture: Simon Parkin

Norwich nightclub owners banned as directors over unpaid rates

Dawn and Steve Peri were banned by the Insolvency Service from being directors of any companies for four years. Photo: Archant/Peri Family

12 weeks of road closures to make roundabout safer for cyclists

City Councillors and residents at the Fiveways roundabout in Norwich. Picture: Nick Butcher

Delays on A47 after two-vehicle crash on Thickthorn roundabout

The Thickthorn roundabout on the edge of Norwich. Pic: Highways England.

Couple given ‘cleaning store room’ likened to hostel on £1,800 luxury holiday

The room Peter and Amanda Smith (inset) were given. Photo: Peter Smith

Most Read

Man dies in crash in Norfolk village

The scene of a fatal accident on the B1145 at Cawston, Norfolk. Picture: ARCHANT

Controversial new system for parking charges comes into force at hospital

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Motorists using a private car park at the hospital will now have to pay for their parking up front. Picture: NNUH

Man stabbed on footpath in Norwich

Children’s play park next to path between Sunny Hill and Netherwood Green where man stabbed

First passengers set to take 90 minute train from Norwich to London

The first of Greater Anglias brand new long electric trains made by Swiss-manufacturer, Stadler, arrived in Norwich in February. Photo: Greater Anglia

Tributes for man who died after car crashed through bridge wall

Floral tributes have been left at the scene of the fatal accident on the B1145 at Cawston, Norfolk. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Driver fined after his Mercedes collided with steam train

A car collided with a steam train at the Sweet Briar Road crossing in Sheringham. Picture: Howard Denner

M&S to close Simply Food stores – after new one just opens on A140

Marks & Spencer in Norwich. Pic: Archant.

New A140 services open but missing McDonald’s

The new BP service station at the A140/A143 junction at Scole has opened to customers after six months of construction. Picture: Simon Parkin

Norwich nightclub owners banned as directors over unpaid rates

Dawn and Steve Peri were banned by the Insolvency Service from being directors of any companies for four years. Photo: Archant/Peri Family

Restoration work set to start on historic Thames sailing barge, thanks to sponsor

Ash Faire Ring, left, is restoring Growler in Burnham Overy Staithe, with sponsorship from Jotun. He is pictured with Jim Brickwood, business development manager for UK yachting. Picture: supplied by Ash Faire Ring
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists