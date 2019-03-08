Double for YBV Costessey as they add Vets cup to league title
PUBLISHED: 09:57 22 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:43 22 May 2019
YBV Costessey have added the Norfolk FA Veterans League Cup to their League Three divisional win.
Karl Spurdon was their hero with a hat-trick in a 6-4 win over Fakenham Veterans.
The final was the highlight of the League Cup Finals Day at FDC Open Academy in Heartsease, on Sunday, raising money for mental health awareness charity Norwich & Central Norfolk Mind.
The day kicked off with the third-place play-off between Micawbers Tavern and Downham Town Veterans.
Micawbers dominated the first half with a Shaun Hudson hat-trick and a Kevin Winkworth goal, but Downham clawed one back through Neil Gotsell to make it 4-1 at the break. In the second half, Hudson's fourth and one from Matthew Bilverstone made it 6-1.
The final could not have got off to a worse start, with a Fakenham player suffering an injury inside the first minute leading to a lengthy stoppage. Nine minutes in, Spurdon lifted the ball over the keeper to open the scoring for Costessey, and on 13 minutes it was 2-0 through centre forward Paul Cook's mishit shot. Spurdon calmly added his second on 20 minutes, and almost immediately Christopher Owen struck from 20 yards to make it 4-0.
However, Fakenham had not been without chances, and on 31 minutes reduced the arrears when Richard Mallett stabbed home from close range. Mallett took another opportunity on 43 minutes, making it 4-2 at the break.
On the hour, though, Sam Mallett broke the Fakenham offside trap and kept his cool to chip YBV back into a three-goal lead. Four minutes later Costessey seemed to have sealed the silverware, with man of the match Spurdon coolly lobbing the goalkeeper to complete his hat-trick and make it 6-2.
An own goal gave Fakenham a lifeline on 70 minutes, and with 10 minutes remaining James Cawston got on the end of a delicate cross to power home a header to make it 6-4.
Former Norwich City player and mental health ambassador Cedric Anselin presented the trophies and with players, officials and spectators making generous donations more than £630 was raised for Norwich & Central Norfolk Mind.