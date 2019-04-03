Search

VC Norwich rider Steven Parsonage wins the DAPCC 76 mile race in style

03 April, 2019 - 06:00
Steven Parsonage (VC Norwich) wins at the D A P CC Road Races near Beccles Picture: Fergus Muir

Archant

Steven Parsonage of VC Norwich won the DAPCC 76 mile race in style.

The prize presentation at the DAP CC road races near Beccles. From left: Tom Fitzpatrick (third), Steven Parsonage, Jenny Lusher, who presented the prizes, and Barnabas Purbrook Picture: Fergus MuirThe prize presentation at the DAP CC road races near Beccles. From left: Tom Fitzpatrick (third), Steven Parsonage, Jenny Lusher, who presented the prizes, and Barnabas Purbrook Picture: Fergus Muir

Frequently seen in early breaks he finally escaped with Barnabas Purbrook (Nuum-Sigma Sport) with 25 miles still to go and eventually won alone.

Parsonage is new to cycle racing, having only started this January, but before that he was a seriously into competitive rowing.

The race was held on a 10 mile circuit on the relatively flat tree-lined roads just south of Beccles on a day that was bright but with a cold east wind.

By just after the halfway point a lead group had grown to around 16 riders including Parsonage, who rode off the front to take a bottle, and found only Purbook rejoining him.

The Senior field rolls out from Ringsfield for the DAP CC road races near Beccles Picture: Fergus MuirThe Senior field rolls out from Ringsfield for the DAP CC road races near Beccles Picture: Fergus Muir

At the finish Purbrook took second, with Kenninghall rider Tom Fitzpatrick third. Next local riders in a strung-out finish were Seb Herrod (13th) and Morris Bacon (14th).

Earlier in the day, lower category roadmen – and two women – contested a supporting race over 47 miles. No attempts at breaks lasted long and it came down to a bunch sprint won by Matt Carter (Velo Schils).

Highly placed local club riders included Darren Rutterford (Iceni Velo, third), Matthew Watts (Strada Sport, 4th), Ben Ewing (Iceni, 5th) and Sam Baxter (DAP CC, 6th).

The Orwell Velo 20 mile time trial at Debenham was won by Andy Proffitt (Ipswich BC, 42:04) from Lowestoft student Lucas He (Cambridge University CC, 43 23).

Steve Parsonage leads with one lap to go during the DAP CC road races near Beccles Picture: Fergus MuirSteve Parsonage leads with one lap to go during the DAP CC road races near Beccles Picture: Fergus Muir

The cycling life of Colin Burrage who has died at the age of 83 spanned from joining the Yarmouth Road Club in 1949 to the Tuesday morning cyclists gathering at Reepham Station, which he regularly attended until very recently.

A mass-start racer in the 1950s, he later launched Great Yarmouth YHA Group – one of the first enquiries came from his future wife Shirley.

Following a move to Norwich there was a come-back to time-trialling in the 1970s before touring and decades of service to the Norfolk DA of the Cyclists’ Touring Club took over.

The funeral is at St Faiths Crematorium at 2.45pm on Thursday, April 11.

The morning race for third and fourth Cat riders at the DAP Road Races near Beccles Picture: JOHN SWANBURY The morning race for third and fourth Cat riders at the DAP Road Races near Beccles Picture: JOHN SWANBURY

