Partridge named rider of the year at VC Baracchi awards evening

Some of the 300 who tackled the 25 mile route set off from Butley Village Hall. Picture: Fergus Muir Archant

VC Baracchi club members gathered at the Carlton in Lowestoft for their presentation evening where every one of 23 members who rode a time trial during the past season received a certificate, complete with photo of themselves in action.

Negotiating the puddles was all part of the fun at the Ruff-Stuff 25. Picture: Fergus Muir Negotiating the puddles was all part of the fun at the Ruff-Stuff 25. Picture: Fergus Muir

The club's Charles Grimmer Cup for Service to the Sport was awarded to Keith Wink for his work leading runs for newcomers, while a vote of the membership acclaimed Nick Partridge Rider of the Year.

Among a host of awards Francesca Dixon-Grant collected a fine haul of Ladies' Trophies from Guest of Honour Paul Vergette while club Best All-Rounder was Paul Dennington.

Next morning club chairman Brian Boxall greeted riders on their Chairman's Breakfast Ride to Posh Pigs, Beccles.

Further south, along the Suffolk coast, the big cycling attraction was the Ruff-Stuff 25 off-road ride in and around Tunstall and Rendlesham Forests.

Young National Trophy star Joseph Smith, from Norwich (yellow helmet) was one of those taking part at the Ruff-Stuff 25. Picture: Fergus Muir Young National Trophy star Joseph Smith, from Norwich (yellow helmet) was one of those taking part at the Ruff-Stuff 25. Picture: Fergus Muir

The great majority of the 320 entries opted for the 25 mile route which took riders as far as Shotesham before linking into the route of the 10 mile option. This shorter version was completed by some cyclists aged as young as six as well as their parents and a few older riders, including your correspondent.

We were eased in by a stretch of surfaced country lane passing Butley Mills, then it was up Pedlar's Lane, passing some trees that must have been old before Tunstall Forest was even planned.

This is a ride where cyclo-cross and MTB champions rub shoulders with ordinary leisure cyclists and gradually these faster participants, having completed the early sections, came past those of us making more modest progress.

Some brave participants even wore shorts at the Ruff-Stuff 25. Picture: Fergus Muir Some brave participants even wore shorts at the Ruff-Stuff 25. Picture: Fergus Muir

However these fastmen failed to demolish all the refreshments provided by organisers Woodbridge Rotary and there was plenty for all when we returned.

This coming Saturday the local rounds of the Eastern Cyclo-Cross League resume at Redgrave with the Diss CC Supercross.

This is a fine opportunity for Norfolk newcomers to sample the sport. The programme starts with the youngest competitors - so their parents have the rest of the day to recover or return to the usual family routine. For details see www.easterncross.org.uk