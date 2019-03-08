Search

Advanced search

King's Lynn rider eases to VC Baracchi time trial success with fine display

PUBLISHED: 05:55 21 August 2019

Jenny Anderson (Great Yarmouth CC) on her way to the women�s win in the VC Baracchi 50. Picture: John Swanbury

Jenny Anderson (Great Yarmouth CC) on her way to the women�s win in the VC Baracchi 50. Picture: John Swanbury

Archant

King's Lynn rider Ben Stancombe and Somerleyton veteran Jenny Anderson were the winners in the VC Baracchi 50 mile time trial along the Waveney Valley.

Clare Emons (Newbury RC) heads for the women’s win in the VC Norwich 10. Picture: Fergus MuirClare Emons (Newbury RC) heads for the women’s win in the VC Norwich 10. Picture: Fergus Muir

Both had comfortable winning margins - Anderson (2:19:18) having a six-minute advantage over Beccles triathlete Michelle Sayer.

Stancombe's time was 1-46:03 and his nearest challenger was VC Baracchi's own Lucas He - currently riding in Cambridge University colours - who came home in 1-51 17, just a minute quicker than John Bradbury (CC Sudbury). Jenny Anderson's fine ride was also the best by a veteran on age-standard, but the one-rider-one-prize rule moved that on to CC Breckland's Chris Nudds (2-05:16, plus 26:32)

The Baracchi event was a little breezy, but the event fortunately slotted neatly into a gap between showers.

The previous afternoon Stancombe had clocked 47mph, so strong was the tailwind during part of the Cambridge CC 15 on the so far largely hedge-less Cambridge - Caxton Gibbett new road. After the headwind return leg, Stancombe (VeloVelocity) still had an average speed of 31mph and a time of 28:53 for sixth spot.

In the accompanying tandem event Lowestoft pair John Swanbury, 72, and Allistair Banks, 64, were just six seconds off a national age record with their time of 34:14.

You may also want to watch:

The VC Norwich 10 miler on the Besthorpe-Browick road saw wins for King's Lynn rider Matthew Senter (Peterborough CC, 19:39) and visitor from the Newbury RC Claire Emons (22:44)

The MSG mountain bike series resumed after a break with racing at the Radical Bikes Community Interest Company's course near Ingatestone in Essex.

Here there was a win for Jimmy Piper in 50-plus and second places for Hingham 40-49 rider Glenn Stanford and 60-plus man Nigel Herrod.

Nigel's son, Zac, changed from his recent road bike exploits to take his MTB to fourth in the Elite/Expert category.

Norwich Cycle Speedway Club are hosting the British Youth Individual Championships this Saturday at Norwich's Eaton Park, NR4 7AZ.

Racing starts 11am and climaxes with trophies being presented by world cycle speedway champion Paddy Wenn.

Most Read

Four arrested on suspicion of human trafficking after police discover brothel

The house on Spencer Street in Norwich. Photo: Dan Grimmer

‘Devoted’ grandparents killed following head-on smash with HGV lorry on A47

Roy Grainger and his wife Michele (pictured) were killed on Thursday, August 15, after they were involved in a head-on crash with a HGV lorry on the A47 near Wisbech. Picture: Terry Harris / NEWSAIR

Range Rover crashes into house

A car crashed into a building on Gorleston High Street on Tuesday (August 20). Picture: Joseph Norton.

Shop owner slapped with £12,000 electricity bill he claims is down to cannabis farm upstairs

Rajendran Sivasutharjanan has to pay a £12,000 electricity bill he claims he didn't use. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Couple retiring to the sun put historic bed and breakfast up for sale

The Green House, Thorpe Market. Pic: Sowerbys

Most Read

‘This is not Marbella’ - Noisy hotel party ‘spoils’ musical show and upsets residents

The Gorleston Makes Music final at the town's bandstand was reportedly disrupted by a function at the Cliff Hotel. Picture: Helen Jackson

Butcher given zero food hygiene rating after fridges turned off overnight and jars left open

The store is closed with milk, drinks and olives in chillers. Picture: Archant

Investors owed £25m after holiday park crash will only get £1.3m back

A luxury lodge at Norfolk Park which was owned by Dream Lodge Group Picture: GREGG BROWN

‘Devoted’ grandparents killed following head-on smash with HGV lorry on A47

Roy Grainger and his wife Michele (pictured) were killed on Thursday, August 15, after they were involved in a head-on crash with a HGV lorry on the A47 near Wisbech. Picture: Terry Harris / NEWSAIR

Four arrested on suspicion of human trafficking after police discover brothel

The house on Spencer Street in Norwich. Photo: Dan Grimmer

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Devoted’ grandparents killed following head-on smash with HGV lorry on A47

Roy Grainger and his wife Michele (pictured) were killed on Thursday, August 15, after they were involved in a head-on crash with a HGV lorry on the A47 near Wisbech. Picture: Terry Harris / NEWSAIR

Man who had £23,000 of crack and heroin at Great Yarmouth holiday park jailed

Gareth Quarry was jailed for 32 months after police found £23,000 of crack and heroin at Vauxhall Holiday Park. Picture: Norfolk Police

Inquest to be opened into death of popular Norwich City fan killed in NDR crash

Norwich City fan David Powell was killed in a crash on the Norwich Northern Distributor Road (Picture: Archant Library)

Holiday firm boss bans homophobic or racist customers

Simon Altham, chief portfolio officer at Awaze UK, parent company of Hoseasons, opens up about inclusivity and diversity in the workplace. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

John Bailey: A tale of two 29s... but these two anglers didn’t care!

Robbie Northman nets and then holds my own magnificent 29 pounder. Picture: John Bailey
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists