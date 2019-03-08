King's Lynn rider eases to VC Baracchi time trial success with fine display

Jenny Anderson (Great Yarmouth CC) on her way to the women�s win in the VC Baracchi 50. Picture: John Swanbury Archant

King's Lynn rider Ben Stancombe and Somerleyton veteran Jenny Anderson were the winners in the VC Baracchi 50 mile time trial along the Waveney Valley.

Clare Emons (Newbury RC) heads for the women’s win in the VC Norwich 10. Picture: Fergus Muir Clare Emons (Newbury RC) heads for the women’s win in the VC Norwich 10. Picture: Fergus Muir

Both had comfortable winning margins - Anderson (2:19:18) having a six-minute advantage over Beccles triathlete Michelle Sayer.

Stancombe's time was 1-46:03 and his nearest challenger was VC Baracchi's own Lucas He - currently riding in Cambridge University colours - who came home in 1-51 17, just a minute quicker than John Bradbury (CC Sudbury). Jenny Anderson's fine ride was also the best by a veteran on age-standard, but the one-rider-one-prize rule moved that on to CC Breckland's Chris Nudds (2-05:16, plus 26:32)

The Baracchi event was a little breezy, but the event fortunately slotted neatly into a gap between showers.

The previous afternoon Stancombe had clocked 47mph, so strong was the tailwind during part of the Cambridge CC 15 on the so far largely hedge-less Cambridge - Caxton Gibbett new road. After the headwind return leg, Stancombe (VeloVelocity) still had an average speed of 31mph and a time of 28:53 for sixth spot.

In the accompanying tandem event Lowestoft pair John Swanbury, 72, and Allistair Banks, 64, were just six seconds off a national age record with their time of 34:14.

The VC Norwich 10 miler on the Besthorpe-Browick road saw wins for King's Lynn rider Matthew Senter (Peterborough CC, 19:39) and visitor from the Newbury RC Claire Emons (22:44)

The MSG mountain bike series resumed after a break with racing at the Radical Bikes Community Interest Company's course near Ingatestone in Essex.

Here there was a win for Jimmy Piper in 50-plus and second places for Hingham 40-49 rider Glenn Stanford and 60-plus man Nigel Herrod.

Nigel's son, Zac, changed from his recent road bike exploits to take his MTB to fourth in the Elite/Expert category.

Norwich Cycle Speedway Club are hosting the British Youth Individual Championships this Saturday at Norwich's Eaton Park, NR4 7AZ.

Racing starts 11am and climaxes with trophies being presented by world cycle speedway champion Paddy Wenn.