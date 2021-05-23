News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Valentine's 10K: Callum Bowen-Jones a cut above at Valentine's 10K

Mark Armstrong

Published: 4:00 PM May 23, 2021   
Callum Bowen-Jones Valentine's 10K

Callum Bowen-Jones on his way to winning the Valentine's 10K. - Credit: Mark Armstrong

Bure Valley Harriers’ Callum Bowen-Jones took victory at the Valentine’s 10K event on Sunday. 

The youngster made a late entry into the race and took the lead from the start before cruising to the win in 32:16 on a course that started and finished at the Norfolk Showground. 

Cambridge & Coleridge runner James Reed took second spot in 32:44 with City of Norwich AC athlete Luke Alden claiming third in 32:47. 

Valentine's 10K 2021

James Reed took second spot at the Valentine's 10K - Credit: Mark Armstrong

“It was a good, a tough course – the headwind played a bit of a part in it but I took it out from the start and had to sit by myself, which can be quite hard, especially with the wind,” said Bowen-Jones, who recently came third in the Sportlink SMile event. 

“As soon I got to the first turn, I was about 10 metres in front of people and I wondered if I had gone off too quick but I was on pace. I just slowed throughout but it was a good hard, training run at the end of the day. I just went out hard to see how long I could hold on to it.” 

Bowen-Jones has recently returned from a slight calf injury but hopes to be able to get some more track work in over the summer. 

“The main goal is to get through the season without injury – I think that’s the toughest part for a runner,” added the 20-year-old, who is coached by Neil Featherby. “I want to get on the track and get some speedwork in. There will be a couple of other road races thrown in here and there but I’m just loving it at the moment – it's nice to be back.” 

Nearly 500 runners took part in the Norfolk Gazelles organised event, which took place under Covid-safe conditions. 

There was an elite men’s and elite women’s start before runners were then set off in waves. 

City of Norwich AC's Luke Alden took third spot. - Credit: Mark Armstrong

Scott Walford on the home straight at the Valentine's 10K. - Credit: Mark Armstrong

Action from the Valentine's 10K. - Credit: Mark Armstrong

Action from the Valentine's 10K. - Credit: Mark Armstrong

John Cracknell on the home straight at the Valetine's 10K. - Credit: Mark Armstrong

Action from the Valentine's 10K. - Credit: Mark Armstrong

Action from the Valentine's 10K. - Credit: Mark Armstrong

John Moore on the home straight at the Valentine's 10K. - Credit: Mark Armstrong

Action from the Valentine's 10K. - Credit: Mark Armstrong


