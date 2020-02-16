Valentine's 10K: Norwich Road Runners' Amy Beck feels finally over hip injury after Valentine's victory

Winner of the women's race, Amy Beck, centre, with Charlotte Neale, right, second, and Autumn Hales, third, in the Norfolk Gazelles Valentine's 10k run at Easton College. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2020

Norwich Road Runners' Amy Beck feels her running has been given a new lease of life after getting to the bottom of a long-standing hip injury.

She looked in excellent form on Sunday as she took victory in 38:08 at the Valentine's 10K in blustery conditions, building on a strong showing at the Freethorpe 10 last month.

Amy is building towards her first half marathon at Ringland at the start of March and finally feels over an injury problem that has troubled her for a few years.

"Training has been going okay since the start of the year," she said. "I had three or four weeks off over Christmas as I had a hip injury, which I've been carrying since I had my little boy, so nearly three years now.

"I've got on top of that I think, strengthening has helped so hopefully I can now have a proper run of training.

"I got some physio and it seems to have changed the way I'm running. I feel a lot more relaxed and a lot stronger.

"I've got three boys so I think I've just been lugging them around too much as well as all the stuff they normally need! It's taken forever to get on top of but hopefully it's sorted."

Amy has been carrying a bit of illness over the past week so to take victory in difficult conditions at the Norfolk Gazelles event was a pleasant surprise as Charlotte Neale (North Norfolk Beach Runners) took second in 38:31 with Autumn Hales (Bure Valley Harriers) third in 38:39.

"It was actually okay and not as windy as it was supposed to be," she added. "My friend said to me this morning 'we are not running today!' But we got here - I've been ill all week so it was nice just to come here and see how I felt.

"It was a bit of a surprise (to win) but I like the shorter events - I just like to get it done!"

Amy has a busy schedule coming up with the Ringland Half followed by competing for Norfolk in the Inter Counties Cross Country Championships in Loughborough.

"We've got a really strong (women's) team - we've got some fabulous runners and that should be really good fun," she said. "I've also got the Police Nationals so it's all quite exciting."

