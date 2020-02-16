Search

Advanced search

Valentine's 10K: Norwich Road Runners' Amy Beck feels finally over hip injury after Valentine's victory

PUBLISHED: 18:09 16 February 2020 | UPDATED: 18:09 16 February 2020

Winner of the women's race, Amy Beck, centre, with Charlotte Neale, right, second, and Autumn Hales, third, in the Norfolk Gazelles Valentine's 10k run at Easton College. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Winner of the women's race, Amy Beck, centre, with Charlotte Neale, right, second, and Autumn Hales, third, in the Norfolk Gazelles Valentine's 10k run at Easton College. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2020

Norwich Road Runners' Amy Beck feels her running has been given a new lease of life after getting to the bottom of a long-standing hip injury.

Winner of the women's race, Amy Beck, at the Norfolk Gazelles Valentine's 10k run at Easton College. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYWinner of the women's race, Amy Beck, at the Norfolk Gazelles Valentine's 10k run at Easton College. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

She looked in excellent form on Sunday as she took victory in 38:08 at the Valentine's 10K in blustery conditions, building on a strong showing at the Freethorpe 10 last month.

Amy is building towards her first half marathon at Ringland at the start of March and finally feels over an injury problem that has troubled her for a few years.

"Training has been going okay since the start of the year," she said. "I had three or four weeks off over Christmas as I had a hip injury, which I've been carrying since I had my little boy, so nearly three years now.

"I've got on top of that I think, strengthening has helped so hopefully I can now have a proper run of training.

Charlotte Neale, second in the women's race, at the Norfolk Gazelles Valentine's 10k run at Easton College. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYCharlotte Neale, second in the women's race, at the Norfolk Gazelles Valentine's 10k run at Easton College. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

"I got some physio and it seems to have changed the way I'm running. I feel a lot more relaxed and a lot stronger.

"I've got three boys so I think I've just been lugging them around too much as well as all the stuff they normally need! It's taken forever to get on top of but hopefully it's sorted."

Amy has been carrying a bit of illness over the past week so to take victory in difficult conditions at the Norfolk Gazelles event was a pleasant surprise as Charlotte Neale (North Norfolk Beach Runners) took second in 38:31 with Autumn Hales (Bure Valley Harriers) third in 38:39.

"It was actually okay and not as windy as it was supposed to be," she added. "My friend said to me this morning 'we are not running today!' But we got here - I've been ill all week so it was nice just to come here and see how I felt.

Autumn Hales, third in the women's race, at the Norfolk Gazelles Valentine's 10k run at Easton College. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYAutumn Hales, third in the women's race, at the Norfolk Gazelles Valentine's 10k run at Easton College. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

"It was a bit of a surprise (to win) but I like the shorter events - I just like to get it done!"

Amy has a busy schedule coming up with the Ringland Half followed by competing for Norfolk in the Inter Counties Cross Country Championships in Loughborough.

"We've got a really strong (women's) team - we've got some fabulous runners and that should be really good fun," she said. "I've also got the Police Nationals so it's all quite exciting."

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

STORM DENNIS: Trains cancelled following night of gale-force wind

Cars struggling to get up Cattle Market Street in Norwich after a hail storm in the city on Monday Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man arrested as woman’s body discovered in Norwich home

Police in Highfields in Costessey where a body of a woman has been found, and a man arrested. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘A red rag to a bull’ - fury over National Park signs put up in Broads village

Road signs installed in Loddon by the Broads Authority (BA) to promote the Broads as a national park have sparked an outcry over “misleading” wording. Photo: Kay Mason Billig

Norfolk television presenter Caroline Flack dies age 40

Caroline Flack has died age 40. Pictured at a Norwich book signing in 2015. Picture: Denise Bradley

STORM DENNIS: Hundreds of homes without power

Hundreds of homes in Norfolk are without power as engineers work to fix issues caused by storm Dennis. Photo: UK Power Networks

Most Read

Rush hour traffic problems as snow falls across Norfolk

Ian Steel captured photos of snow falling in Snettisham. Picture: Ian Steel

Yours for nothing! RAF Marham jet being given away

The Victor jet outside RAF Marham has been offered up for free. Picture: RAF Marham

Norfolk television presenter Caroline Flack dies age 40

Caroline Flack has died age 40. Pictured at a Norwich book signing in 2015. Picture: Denise Bradley

‘A fantastic sight’: Warship HMS Queen Elizabeth spotted off the coast

The 65,000-tonne warship, HMS Queen Elizabeth, and two frigates have been visible off the coast of Lowestoft in recent days. Pictures: DAVID GRAHAM

‘The NDR coastal road’: Maps give stark warning over flooding risk for Norfolk and Suffolk

A map shows what would happen to Norfolk if sea levels rise. The darker colours represent increasing sea level rises. Pic: European Environment Agency.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man arrested as woman’s body discovered in Norwich home

Police in Highfields in Costessey where a body of a woman has been found, and a man arrested. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

STORM DENNIS: Trains cancelled following night of gale-force wind

Cars struggling to get up Cattle Market Street in Norwich after a hail storm in the city on Monday Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Valentine’s 10K: Norwich Road Runners’ Amy Beck feels finally over hip injury after Valentine’s victory

Winner of the women's race, Amy Beck, centre, with Charlotte Neale, right, second, and Autumn Hales, third, in the Norfolk Gazelles Valentine's 10k run at Easton College. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Valentine’s 10K: City of Norwich AC’s James Senior on Valentine’s victory and his London dilemma

The winner James Senior, centre, with James Johnson, right, in second place, and John Hudson in third at the Norfolk Gazelles Valentine's 10k run at Easton College. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘They know we’re giving everything’ - McLean so disappointed to not take points off Liverpool

Kenny McLean tracks match-winner Sadio Mane during Norwich City's 1-0 home defeat to leaders Liverpool Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24