Valentine's 10K: CoNAC athlete James Senior and Norwich Road Runners' Amy Beck take victories at blustery GP event

Runners at the start of the Norfolk Gazelles Valentine's 10k run at Easton College. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2020

City of Norwich AC (CoNAC) athlete James Senior took victory at the Valentine's 10K on Sunday - event two of the Sportlink Grand Prix Series.

Senior, who coaches the elite training group at CoNAC, took centre stage at the Norfolk Gazelles event to win in 33:41. James Johnson (Highgate Harriers) took second place in 34:11 with Norwich Road Runners' John Hudson setting a new personal best of 34:43 in third place.

Amy Beck (Norwich Road Runners) was first female in 38:08 with Charlotte Neale (North Norfolk Beach Runners) second in 38:31. Autumn Hales (Bure Valley Harriers) was third in 38:39.

Keep your eyes peeled for interviews with the winners later on the website.

