Valentine's 10K: CoNAC athlete James Senior and Norwich Road Runners' Amy Beck take victories at blustery GP event

PUBLISHED: 14:12 16 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:12 16 February 2020

Runners at the start of the Norfolk Gazelles Valentine's 10k run at Easton College. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Runners at the start of the Norfolk Gazelles Valentine's 10k run at Easton College. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

City of Norwich AC (CoNAC) athlete James Senior took victory at the Valentine's 10K on Sunday - event two of the Sportlink Grand Prix Series.

Senior, who coaches the elite training group at CoNAC, took centre stage at the Norfolk Gazelles event to win in 33:41. James Johnson (Highgate Harriers) took second place in 34:11 with Norwich Road Runners' John Hudson setting a new personal best of 34:43 in third place.

Amy Beck (Norwich Road Runners) was first female in 38:08 with Charlotte Neale (North Norfolk Beach Runners) second in 38:31. Autumn Hales (Bure Valley Harriers) was third in 38:39.

Keep your eyes peeled for interviews with the winners later on the website.

