Valentine's 10K: City of Norwich AC's James Senior on Valentine's victory and his London dilemma

PUBLISHED: 18:09 16 February 2020 | UPDATED: 18:21 16 February 2020

The winner James Senior, centre, with James Johnson, right, in second place, and John Hudson in third at the Norfolk Gazelles Valentine's 10k run at Easton College. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

City of Norwich AC's James Senior celebrated his first ever road win at the Valentine's 10K but admits he must now turn his thoughts to the London Marathon.

James Senior wins the Norfolk Gazelles Valentine's 10k run at Easton College. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Senior was in a class of his own in taking victory in 33:41 ahead of James Johnson (Highgate Harriers) in second place in 34:11 with Norwich Road Runners' John Hudson third in 34:43.

But he now wants to concentrate on his training for the marathon in April although he has some big decisions to make in his approach.

"London is next for me and I'll see what I'm going for depending on how fit I get," said Senior, who also coaches the elite group at CoNAC. "It's been a bit stop-start through illness over the past few weeks but hopefully I'm over that now.

"I'd like a proper track season (this year) but the last time I did London it ruined that for a good few months so I might take it steady and get a reasonable time without hurting myself!

James Johnson comes in second at the Norfolk Gazelles Valentine's 10k run at Easton College. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

"It can go the other way and set up a really good season. Piers (Arnold) managed it really well last year. He was really sensible and didn't do anything for three weeks after that.

"I'll see how it goes - I'm good at telling people what to do but I find it difficult to follow my own advice!"

Runners were forced to battle with the windy conditions but it was the Senior who coped best.

"I hid for the first few miles behind James Johnson but then I felt quite good so I took off from about two-and-a-half miles," he said. "I saw a little gap and went for it - I couldn't look back after.

John Hudson comes in third in the Norfolk Gazelles Valentine's 10k run at Easton College. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

"It's been really good to get back because I had three months off towards the end of last year and the past few weeks have been difficult with a bit of illness in our group.

"But hopefully we're all in a good place now to kick on."

Runners at the start of the Norfolk Gazelles Valentine's 10k run at Easton College. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Runners at the start of the Norfolk Gazelles Valentine's 10k run at Easton College. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYRunners at the start of the Norfolk Gazelles Valentine's 10k run at Easton College. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

