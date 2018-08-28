King’s Lynn Stars confirm their third signing for 2019 season

Search

PUBLISHED: 21:00 31 January 2019

Ty Proctor will ride for the Stars in the 2019 season. Picture: Ian Burt

Aussie ace Ty Proctor is King’s Lynn’s third signing for 2019.

Proctor was one of the Stars’ most consistent riders last season, finishing third in the club averages despite struggling with injury.

As well as his on-track presence, the 31-year-old has become a leader in the pits and the decision to re-sign him was a no-brainer for Stars’ boss Dale Allitt.

He said: “Last season was Ty’s first back in the Premiership for a few years and to perform the way he did overall was quite admirable. We made him vice-captain and he was absolutely fantastic with the rest of the boys.

“He was a big part of the groove that held things together and he increased his average quite significantly.

“It’s quite funny with Ty because the Ty Proctor that fans see on raceday is nothing like the Ty Proctor we see away from raceday.

“He’s lots of fun, always got plenty of jokes up his sleeve which are often at someone’s expense and he really is great for team spirit and atmosphere.

“Ty never shirks responsibilities, he’s full of character and determination, and I still believe he can improve. I’m really looking forward to having him back in the team and really looking forward to seeing what he can do in 2019.”

Proctor himself has made no secret how much he enjoys being at the Adrian Flux Arena.

He said: “I loved being at King’s Lynn last year, I love the track and I feel even more so now, that this is the club I want to be at.

“Everything comes across as very professional with the training camps and all the little pieces that go with it like the press conferences after meetings.

“I felt like I had a consistent season in the Premiership. I had some injuries towards the end of the year but I felt like at home I was very consistent and I did my job. For me going forward I want to up my consistency away from home.”

