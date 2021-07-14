Two more exits from King's Lynn Town

Published: 3:21 PM July 14, 2021

Ian Culverhouse is still looking to add to his squad after the departure of two players.

Midfielder Jordan Richards, 24, has failed to reach agreement over a new deal so has left, while striker Dayle Southwell, who joined Lynn in January, 2020, has joined Alfreton.

Southwell was out of favour after Lynn brought in strikers Gold Omotayo and Junior Morias. Richards, who joined Lynn from Gainsborough Trinity in July, 2018, is understood to be training with Dagenham & Redbridge.

Dayle Southwell has joined Alfreton - Credit: Ian Burt

“He (Richards) just didn’t want to agree the terms and I would like to thank him for all he has done because he has been exceptional in the three years I have been here with him and we wish him well,” said Culverhouse.

Morias impressed during the 3-1 defeat by MK, although he was due to have treatment yesterday on a knee injury.

“His hold-up play was good, we are just worried about his knee,” said Culverhouse. “He hyper-extended it so we are just worried on that now. We’ve got to see how it is overnight and then we will have him in in the morning. This is the good thing now we’re full-time, we can have him in and assess it. We are keeping our fingers crossed on that one because him and Gold will be an exciting partnership.”

The Lynn boss has brought in eight new players over the summer – Omotayo, Morias, goalkeeper Paul Jones, midfielders Ethan Coleman and Munashe Sundire, as well as defender Pierce Bird, Dan Bowry and Luis Fernandez.

But after Tuesday’s first pre-season game against MK Dons, Culverhouse says he is still short.

“It is a big change around this year for the football club,” he said. “We have to build a new squad. We have still got a few of the old faces who will carry the football club forward.

“But we’re still short. With Macca (Kyle Callan-McFadden) and Jonesey (Aaron Jones) out I think we are a couple shot. I’m still looking. They’ve got to be the right ones,. We have right good characters in at the moment and I am excited about what could be in store for us. It is all about peaking on August 21.”



