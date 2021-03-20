Long trip brings no reward for battling Linnets

Published: 5:00 PM March 20, 2021

King's Lynn Town defender Tyler Denton hit the woodwork in the opening minute at Torquay - Credit: Ian Burt

King’s Lynn Town came home empty-handed from a long trip to the south coast.

A goal in the first minute of the second half after a mistake by on-loan keeper Theo Richardson earned Torquay the points.

But once again, Lynn were hardly over-awed by a team battling for promotion.

A lack of cutting edge was evident for the Linnets, but circumstances dictate that their leading scorers are currently watching from home, on furlough.

Lynn boss Ian Culverhouse named the same starting line-up which drew at home to Hartlepool in midweek, with new signing Jordan Davies starting on the bench.

It meant a second start for Richardson, with Archie Mair sidelined by injury.

Lynn could have gone ahead inside the opening minute when Tyler Denton smashed a free-kick against the bar, with Jordan Richards catching the rebound well but seeing it pushed away by keeper Lucas Covolan.

Richardson did well to deny Armani Little who made ground in the inside left channel before sending a low ball goalwards.

The Lynn keeper then did well to deny Asa Hall before Scott Boden was fortunate when an offside flag spared his blushes when somehow put the rebound wide.

Richardson nicked the ball off Boden’s feet and Hall fired wide as the hosts began to force the issue.

Michael Gyasi’s long-range attempt looked to ambitious but curled only a foot or two wide of the far post.

Lynn almost benefited from some sloppy home defending as half-time approached - Kairo Mitchell tried to curl in an effort and Denton’s side-footed effort was saved well by the keeper.

The half almost ended with a home goal, but Boden’s overhead kick was straight at Richardson.

But it was a Richardson error that gave Torquay the lead in the first minute of the second half, the keeper spilling Connor Lemonheigh-Evans' shot, allowing Boden to prod the ball home from close range.

Gyasi tried to respond with a good run from halfway but his tame shot was wide of the left post.

Culverhouse went for broke, with Michael Gash coming on and then Simeon Jackson and new boy Davies, but they were unable to craft any genuine openings.

Torquay: Covolan, Wynter, Lemonheigh-Evans, Hall, Little (Buse 90), Andrews, Randell, Boden (Umerah 77), Law, Lewis. Subs not used: MacDonald, Kposzela, Waters.

Goal: Boden 46

King’s Lynn Town: Richardson, Fleming, Callan-McFadden, Smith, Denton, Richards (Jackson 72), Clunan, Payne (Davies 72), Gyasi (Gash 58), Carey, Mitchell. Subs not used: Bastock.



