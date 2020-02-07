Dereham travel to Tilbury hoping for a change of luck that will bring them three BetVictor North points. A week ago at Bury the Magpies were winning 1-0 with 87 minutes gone, but two controversial refereeing decisions led to a 2-1 defeat. Then, in midweek, against Histon they were unable to break down the well-organised Stutes side. The visitors had been reduced to 10 men before the break, but Dereham had already struck the bar and missed several chances. In the second half they pressed hard and again hit the woodwork but the visiting keeper was in good form. It left Dereham manager Adam Gusterson a frustrated man. "We were very disappointed not to come away with a result at Bury Town," said Gusterson. "We didn't play well, but it was two awful pieces of officiating that ultimately cost us the game. "We did everything on Tuesday to win the game against Histon. We hit the woodwork a few times, had penalty appeals turned down and their keeper had an outstanding game, which sometimes happens. "It's disappointing we have only got one point when we should have had six from our last two, but there are still plenty of twists and turns left this season and we have to keep believing." Tilbury beat Dereham 3-1 at Aldiss Park in December - the Dockers were 3-0 up after 30 minutes - and are currently fifth in the BetVictor North table with four points more than Dereham, who are in ninth spot. However, Tilbury have played four games fewer than the Magpies. Gusterson is aware of the task at hand. "They are an excellent side and are in great form," he said. "They beat us fair and square at our place in December so we know we are going to have to put in a really good performance to get a result. We know we have got to start winning games against teams that are up there and away to Tilbury is a challenge we have got to embrace as opposed to fear." Defender Tom Matthews who was injured at Bury is ruled out. However, striker Ryan Crisp returns to the squad.

Ryan Crisp is back in the Dereham squad for the trip to Tilbury Picture: ARCHANT Archant 2017

