Tilbury 1 Dereham Town 0: Magpies undone by late winner

PUBLISHED: 10:53 09 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:53 09 February 2020

Dereham lost 1-0 at Tilbury. Picture: Archant

Shirley D Whitlow

Slack defending from a late free kick cost Dereham the points in a poor match at Tilbury.

In the third minute Dereham keeper Elliot Pride tipped David Knight's 20 yarder over the top.

The Magpies won a corner on the right and Rhys Logan's deep centre was headed back across goal by Toby Hilliard enabling Robbie Linford to flick a header goalwards forcing Tilbury keeper Joe Osaghae to save.

The home side launched a quick break with Pride having to race from his line to thwart Brian Moses.

The Dockers then won a free kick 25 yards out which Knight blazed over the bar.

There continued to be little between the sides and Logan delivered a free kick into the home box that eluded everyone and drifted just wide.

Minutes later Adam Hipperson struck a 20-yard drive that was deflected for a corner.

Dereham were building constructively but their final ball into the box was letting them down as the half ended.

At the start of the second half Jake Imrie intercepted Knight's centre at the expense of a corner. Moses headed over for the home side when well placed.

Both sides were losing the ball cheaply on a sticky pitch with few chances. In the 78th minute Hilliard turned his man in the box and fired a low drive into keeper Osaghae's arms.

Tilbury were awarded a free kick just inside the Dereham half. Knight's deep ball into the box was flicked home by substitute Eljay Worrell to open the scoring for the home side in the 84th minute and win the game.

Tilbury: Osaghae, Boswell, Burgess, Kendall, Easterford, Burns, Ogunwamide (Worrell 76), Barton (Mallett 71), Moses, Spooner (C Yaxley 90), Knight. Subs: Pellin, Smith.

Dereham: Pride, Frary, Imrie, Linford (Stewart 43), Snapkauskas, Castellan, Logan, Hinton (Dickerson 72), Hilliard, Murphy (Crisp 57), Hipperson. Sub not used: O Willis.

Referee: N Fyfield

Attendance: 134

